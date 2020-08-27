Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bankers join issue with RBI Guv on risk aversion comment

Heads of various public and private sector banks on Thursday sought to present a counter narrative on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das warning lenders about the perils of extreme risk aversion in the pandemic-stricken environment where credit demand is on the wane.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:34 IST
Bankers join issue with RBI Guv on risk aversion comment

Heads of various public and private sector banks on Thursday sought to present a counter narrative on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das warning lenders about the perils of extreme risk aversion in the pandemic-stricken environment where credit demand is on the wane. At a webinar on Thursday, bankers were of the view that the real problem was not risk aversion but lack of demand, which only the government can help revive.

Credit demand has been trending under-6 per cent for long now as against 15-16 per cent some years back. Addressing the webinar organised by the financial daily Business Standard, Das asked banks to avoid extreme risk-aversion, as it is  "self-defeating", and advised them to smell vulnerabilities in businesses early to avoid frauds, which have been growing lately.

The comments come on the back of steadily slowing credit offtake, leading many to wonder if banks have become too risk-averse because of their concerns over asset quality in a pandemic-stricken economy. According to the RBI's annual report released earlier this week, frauds doubled to Rs 1.85 lakh crore in FY20.

Das warned banks that their extreme risk aversion will be self-defeating which will deprive them of their income. It will create a situation where banks will not be able to earn their bread, he said, adding that extreme risk-aversion was certainly not desirable. Soon after the governor spoke, Aditya Puri -- MD & CEO of the country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank -- said his bank has booked 20 per cent growth in core interest income in the June quarter, which proves the robust lending at his bank.

"There is no risk aversion but there is prudent banking. If we give money, we expect to get it back. If somebody gives loan now then someone can say later that it was imprudent lending." he said. "We are definitely not risk averse. How can we be risk averse? You didn't see my topline growth of 20 per cent in Q1?," he quipped.

Addressing another session at the webinar, Punjab National Bank MD & CEO S S Mallikarjuna Rao said, "I can categorically say that there is no risk aversion at all. The real problem is lack of demand". He noted that credit demand has been slowing ever since the RBI brought out stringent NPA norms in late 2016.

"And the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) only added to this. Through IBC alone, Rs 4 lakh crore of loans have been settled. While since late 2016, credit delivery has been on the wane, the pandemic has killed even what was remaining," he said. Union Bank MD & CEO Rajkiran Rai said, "I don't know why we are accused of being risk averse when we are funding good projects. You can't blame us for poor credit demand when overall ecosystem is missing".

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, who shared the session with Puri, was more nuanced in his view, saying credit growth is a function of demand. "The governor is echoing the general sentiment that the banking system is not lending as they were doing in the past. But overall demand for credit is not very high," he said and blamed the current credit situation on poor investments and the overall shape of the economy.

IDBI Bank MD & CEO Rakesh Sharma said doing prudent banking does not mean not taking risks. "We are lending up to certain limits and till March, we had good demand. But since the lockdown there is no demand from retail. All I can say is that we are lending at appropriate levels and managing our risks well," he noted.

Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said he was comfortable in lending at a steady pace which was visible in its Q1 numbers when the loan book grew 16 per cent. But he also cautioned that the same level will taper off soon. "What we are doing is trying to get business from right customers while ensuring that we aren't throwing good money after the bad money at a time when the economy is down is in bad shape. We are also answerable to our shareholders and also to the RBI and so we are doing caliberated lending," he said.

According to Citi India CEO Ashu Khullar, caution is in the air for all the lenders but Citi is supporting their clients apart from doing a lot of co-lending with international agencies now. "The issue is not risk aversion but lack of demand. Capex is missing from the economy completely," he said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian govt asks states to borrow $32 bln to meet tax shortfall

Indias federal government on Thursday asked state administrations to raise 32 billion in loans, as part of a proposal to cover a shortfall in fiscal receipts that could see a surcharge on the countrys luxury goods tax extended beyond 2022. ...

BJP MP, MLA test positive for coronavirus in Gujarat

Ahmedabad West BJP MP Kirit Solanki and the partys MLA from Surat, Harsh Sanghvi, announced on Thursday that they have contracted coronavirus. While Solanki has isolated himself at home, Sanghvi has been admitted to a hospital.I had low fev...

Trump makes pitch for a second term in Republican convention's final night

President Donald Trump will make a crucial pitch for a second term in the White House on Thursday with a keynote address at the Republican National Convention highlighting his record in office and charting a path for the next four years. Th...

Coronavirus: 456 new positive cases in Goa, six more die

With 456 people testing positive for COVID-19 in Goa on Thursday, the overall tally in the state mounted to 15,483, the health department said. Six persons succumbed to the infection during the day, due to which the death toll reached 171, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020