in:collab social network aims to touch 100 mn users by March

Multi-Verse Technologies Managing Director A S Rajgopal said the platform was created with the aim of enabling peer-to-peer or person-to-community collaboration on a secure end-to-end encrypted system without sharing vital personal information and facing data breaches. He said the company has put into place a 24/7 content and application monitoring and incident response team.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Multi-Verse Technologies on Thursday launched in:collab, a social networking platform that aims to connect people, enterprises and governments. The social networking platform aims to reach 100 million users in India by March next year, it said.

Unlike other social media platforms that have an advertisement-led model, in:collab will monetise the business by charging the enterprises on the platform. Multi-Verse Technologies Managing Director A S Rajgopal said the platform was created with the aim of enabling peer-to-peer or person-to-community collaboration on a secure end-to-end encrypted system without sharing vital personal information and facing data breaches.

He said the company has put into place a 24/7 content and application monitoring and incident response team. "An Artificial Intelligence-based system will first analyse the content and based on a rating system, content that needs reviewing will be flagged to the monitoring team. We are also setting up a committee with leading personalities that will guide the monitoring team," he said. Speaking to PTI, Rajgopal said the company is hopeful of touching 100 million users in India, and onboarding 50 lakh businesses on the platform by March next year.

He added that the company will set up local data centres in markets like the US, the UK and Australia (that have large Indian-origin people) which will help it meet data compliance requirements in these markets. Rajgopal - who also is the chief executive of NxtGen Technologies (a data centre solutions provider) - said Multi-Verse should be able to clock revenue of Rs 20-30 crore by March, and will start engaging with potential investors to raise about USD 30 million funding to fuel its expansion plans and support infrastructure.

Talking about in:collab, he said the platform enables multiple segregated 'personas' in one social media application. "The 'Persona' feature (patent pending) is unique to in:collab, helps citizens to create multiple profiles under one authenticated user," he said. Each persona allows citizens to create as well as personalize content and communication relevant to these specific groups, like a Public persona for general use, multiple Personal personas for friends and family, Work persona for professional peers, Circles persona for communities and interest groups as well as a Live-Local persona, a geo-local profile to engage and collaborate with local businesses and stores, he added. 'Live-Local', a proximity driven persona, specifically caters to all small and local businesses offering them an equal opportunity discovery platform among more popular global enterprises. The 'Circles' persona allows users to actively engage, discover, and create groups and communities on the application for discussion and action. The app also allows users to access a free dedicated 256-bit encrypted personal storage - 5GB vault for content to be archived, vital documents, invoices and photos. "Live-local will make it possible for small businesses to have their own e-commerce, direct-to-their customers. Local small traders can now engage consumers in close proximity and serve them just as a global platform would," he said.

