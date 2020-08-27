VOGO to add electric vehicles to its Hyderabad fleet

VOGO, a two-wheeler rental service, on Thursday said it plans to introduce electric vehicle (EV) fleet to provide sustainable mobility solutions to commuters in Hyderabad. The company, which has recovered 40 per cent of the pre-COVID revenues in Hyderabad since the resumption of its services post lockdown, also intends to be back on growth trajectory by the end of 2020, a statement said. The company has witnessed strong month-on-month recovery post-lockdown and is expecting 25 per cent monthly growth in August 2020, it said.

"...With our commitment to offer EVs in the city, we want to encourage the commuters to move towards a cleaner mobility option that will help us to reinstate the cleaner environment we cherished during the lockdown," VOGO co-founder and CEO Anand Ayyadurai said. * * * * Accenture supports Brandix in integrating HR functions on single platform Accenture on Thursday said it has helped Brandix, a Sri Lankan apparel manufacturer, implement SAP solutions to consolidate all of its human resources (HR) processes into a single technology platform.

Accenture helped implement the Brandix iConnect solution in just four months and continues to support Brandix in its digital endeavors through transformation of its manufacturing, supply chain, finance and HR operations, a statement said. Brandix operates apparel manufacturing units in Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh, Haiti and Cambodia. The solution has eliminated paper-based HR processes and enabled the integration of electronic records, introduction of an online learning management system and automation of company's performance management system, the statement said. * * * * Venture Catalysts invests in The Money Club Venture Catalysts has invested an undisclosed amount in The Money Club, an artificial intelligent-powered chit fund cashier in the form of a mobile app. Some of the key investors included Dhruv Agarwala (CEO at Proptiger.com), Bharat Jaisinghni (Director-Polycab Wires), Tushar Singh (Dominor Investments) and Aloknath De, The Money Club said in a statement.

LetsVenture and Keiretsu Forum also participated in the seed funding round, it added. Founded by Manuraj Jain and Surajit Raj, The Money Club leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to bring transparency into online money club groups.