On the hunt for a thin and light laptop? Here's a look at what Avita has in store for you!

New Delhi [India] Aug 28 (ANI/Mediawire): The world of laptops is a cutthroat market that is dominated by established players and as such, it's usually not that easy for new companies to make an entrance. Avita has decided to buck this trend by not only offering affordable laptops but devices that are well-designed and thought out. This includes their modern PC range - Avita Liber V, AvitaPura and Avita Magus Lite.

All three of these devices offer a thin and light experience while still adhering to a range of different budgets and requirements. The Pura 14-inch is aimed at those looking for a thin and light device with a tight budget, while the Magus Lite offers a 2-in-1 form factor. The Liber V is ideal for those users looking for a bit more power. Here's a quick look at what these devices have to offer.

Avita Liber V The Liber V is aimed at power users and is the best laptop that Avita has to offer. So, of course, it will pack some pretty impressive specifications. Starting things off with the processor itself, the Liber V is powered by Intel's latest 10th Generation of Core processors.

So you get all the benefits that come with the new processors such as top-notch performance. Speaking of performance, the device also packs an SSD storage for faster boot times and loading speeds. As if that wasn't enough, it also comes with Windows Hello so you can log in without the need to type in your password every time. However, the Avita Liber V is more than just performance. It's about functionality too. The device packs a backlit keyboard, making it easier to type in the dark. It also packs a Full HD IPS display with very narrow bezels in order to ensure greater immersion.

On top of this, the device features a thin and light aluminium body that not only adds to the strength of the laptop but also adds to its premium looks. The laptop weighs 1.25Kg and is available in multiple colours. So you can pick one that best suits your taste. Avita Magus Lite

While your average laptop's keyboard may make them ideal for typing work, but the touch screen functionality of a tablet makes them the device of choice for artists and designers. The Avita Magus Lite aims to bridge that gap via its 2-in-1 form factor. The detachable keyboard design lets users switch to tablet mode almost instantly and putting it back together is as easy as snapping it in place.

The Avita Magus Lite is powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 SoC with 4GB RAM, which should be fine for most users. It also packs a 12.2-inch 1920x1200p TFT IPS display. It also promises a battery life of eight hours. The device is available in four colours. AvitaPura

Of course, the highlight of the AvitaPura laptop is ideal for those looking for a simple and straightforward device. It is available in a range of processor options going all the way up to an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor. It also offers SSD storage which should help reduce boot up and loading times. In terms of a display, it packs a 14-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1366x768p resolution. It's also quite slim and lightweight with a thickness of 15mm and weight of 1.2Kg.

The AvitaPura 14" Modern PC is said to offer an impressive eight hours of battery life. It also packs a range of ports which should definitely be handy for those planning to attach a range of accessories to their device. This includes two USB 3.0 port, a USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, a MicroSD card slot and even a Mini HDMI port. It is available in nine colours and comes bundled with a 3-in1 sleeve.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)