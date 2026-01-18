India Shivers: Cold Wave Disrupts Life Across the Nation

A biting cold wave gripped northern India, causing minimum temperatures to plummet drastically. Amritsar recorded a chilling low of 1.7 degrees Celsius, while dense fog over Haryana's KMP Expressway resulted in a multi-vehicle accident that claimed two lives and caused significant traffic disruptions.

In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, dense fog led to a pile-up on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway, involving 20 vehicles. The tragic incident left one person dead and at least 24 injured. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir remained exceptionally cold, with Sonamarg recording a frigid minus 8.9 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has forecasted continued wet weather in higher altitudes. Himachal Pradesh experienced light snowfall in isolated regions, while Punjab and Haryana saw temperatures drop significantly. The cold wave also gripped parts of Jharkhand, prompting the IMD to issue warnings for affected regions.

