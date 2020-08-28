HCC shares tank nearly 7 pc after quarterly earnings

Shares of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Friday tanked nearly 7 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 406.26 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The stock declined 6.67 per cent to Rs 6.29 on the BSE.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 99.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, it said in a filing to the BSE. Its total income during the June 2020 quarter stood at Rs 1,689.82 crore, compared with Rs 2,815.21 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The firm's total expenses declined to Rs 1,989.60 crore, against Rs 2,703.55 crore a year ago. "The revenue of construction companies was impacted by the nationwide lockdown, resulting in halting of construction, non-availability of labour and disruption in supply chain," the company said.