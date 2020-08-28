Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Yen jumps as Abe resignation sparks political uncertainty

The news knocked yen crosses and the Japanese equity market but has not seemed to dim trade in other currencies. The dollar faced pressure in Asia following a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in which he said the central bank would adopt an average inflation target - meaning rates are likely to stay low even if inflation rises a bit in future.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 11:51 IST
FOREX-Yen jumps as Abe resignation sparks political uncertainty
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The yen bounced off a two-week low on Friday following news that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign, while the dollar struggled to make headway elsewhere as the prospect of low U.S. rates for a long time weighed on the greenback. Abe, the nation's longest serving premier, will step down due to his worsening health, a source close to a ruling party official said on Friday. There had been speculation about his health all week.

The yen, which had been falling, leapt about 0.5% to a session high of 106.10 per dollar on the news before easing a fraction to 106.32. The yen is regarded as a safe-haven currency by virtue of Japan's status as the world's biggest creditor nation. Analysts said it jumped on news of Abe's resignation because the political uncertainty might prompt Japanese investors to bring money back home and convert it into yen.

"There's some nervousness and concerns because he's the longest-serving Prime Minister, and with him gone there could be some uncertainty," said Bank of Singapore currency analyst Moh Siong Sim. "Perhaps Abenomics is coming to a close," he said. "And perhaps we could see some repatriation and this is why the yen has strengthened somewhat."

Sim added, though, that he did not foresee a lasting impact on the yen because any successor would likely be an Abe ally. "I'm not convinced it would have a lasting impact on the yen

Speculation about Abe's health and tenure had risen after he made two visits to a hospital recently. He has battled chronic disease ulcerative colitis for years. The news knocked yen crosses and the Japanese equity market but has not seemed to dim trade in other currencies.

The dollar faced pressure in Asia following a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in which he said the central bank would adopt an average inflation target - meaning rates are likely to stay low even if inflation rises a bit in the future. An overnight jump in U.S. yields, as markets priced in higher inflation, had supported the greenback early in the Asia session. But as the day wore on investors turned dollar sellers once more, figuring U.S. rates would be low for a long time and stay there even if inflation picks up.

The Australian dollar rose 0.5% to a 20-month peak of $0.7303 and the kiwi rose by the same margin to $0.6668. The euro added 0.4% to $1.1867, as investors seemed to shrug off a rise in U.S. yields to return to selling dollars. The pound rose half a percent to $1.3260.

Powell said the Fed will seek to achieve 2% inflation on average, so that periods of super-low inflation would likely be followed by an effort to lift it over 2% for some time. "Jay Powell's speech is bearish for the dollar over the medium-to-long term because U.S. real interest rates will have room to fall further into negative territory," said CBA currency analyst Joe Capurso.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-government protesters in Thailand tussle with police

Anti-government protesters tussled with police in the Thai capital on Friday as 15 of their movement leaders turned up at a police station to answer a summons linked to demonstrations denouncing the crackdown. About 130 supporters joined th...

Mukherjee still in deep coma, but haemodynamically stable: Doctors

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma but is haemodynamically stable, the Armys Research and Referral Hospital said on Friday. A patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters - blood pre...

Top Philippine diplomat recommends scrapping deals with blacklisted China firms

The Philippines foreign minister said on Friday he would recommend the government terminates deals with Chinese firms blacklisted by the United States for their roles in constructing and militarising artificial South China Sea islands.The U...

Nigeria: FAAN to set new Passenger Service Charge for domestic and international flights

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN is set to begin the implementation of the new Passenger Service Charge PSC for domestic and international flights, as part of overall measures to boost revenue generation, according to a news repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020