Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nehru World School, Ghaziabad emerges as the top school in UP after students shine in CBSE exams

Focus, perseverance, and commitment go a long way in achieving one's goals. Nehru World School Ghaziabad's team of teachers has been diligently working with their students and supporting them in times of need.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-08-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 13:06 IST
Nehru World School, Ghaziabad emerges as the top school in UP after students shine in CBSE exams
NWS Students - File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Aug 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Focus, perseverance, and commitment go a long way in achieving one's goals. Nehru World School Ghaziabad's team of teachers has been diligently working with their students and supporting them in times of need. The school has achieved the first position in Uttar Pradesh in the recently announced 2020 CBSE Grade 12 results amongst all-day schools. Nehru World School achieved a splendid 91.03 per cent Average School Result.

32 per cent students secured over 95 per cent aggregate marks, 65 per cent students of the complete school batch secured over 90 per cent aggregate marks and all the students of Nehru World School secured distinctions this year. The school toppers this year are Rashi Kushwaha with 98.8 per cent, Sakshi Garg and Nikita Sharma with 98 per cent.

These results are also the best that school has ever had in Ghaziabad district. NWS has registered a consistent growth in its averages over the past ten years with each result showing year on year improvement. "Clear focus and consistent effort put in by the teachers and students towards achieving their goals is the main reason for this fantastic result," said Dr Arunabh Singh, the school Director.

Susan Holmes, Head Teacher of the school attributed the result to the individual support and personalized guidance the teachers gave to each student including home visits where needed. "The quality of the teaching and the teachers' attention to detail as well use of data and identified areas for improvement all contribute to enabling students to achieve their potential and beyond," she added.

"The partnership of the school and the parents together with their continuous support and encouragement for their children is also instrumental in improving levels of achievement," she concluded. The teachers are working currently towards maintaining and improving further on these levels of attainment by engaging with students online and also giving one-two-one doubt resolution classes using Google's Classroom software.

For more information, please visit: www.nehruworldschool.com This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Police raids former DGP's residence

A team of Punjab Police on Friday conducted a raid at the residence of former Director-General of Police DGP, Sumedh Singh Saini in Sector 20, Chandigarh. However, the former DGP was not available at his residence.A Mohali court had last we...

NITI Aayog Export Preparedness Index 2020 - Odisha placed among top five export-friendly states: Government of Odisha

Odisha stands 5th among 36 states and UTs, with a score of 58.23 and has been categorised as an over-performing state In categories such as Export Ecosystem, Odisha secured 2nd rank next to Maharashtra, with the central agency praisin...

MHA notifies rules of transaction of business of J-K government

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has notified rules of Transaction of Business of the Government of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 55 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, r...

Tripura horticulturist cultivates dragon fruit, sells at Rs 400/kg

Parimal Das is a rubber nursery farmer turned horticulturist, who for the first time has successfully commercially grown dragon fruit in Tripura. Apart from making efforts day and night, he also took help from the videos available on YouTub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020