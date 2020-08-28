India can be business hub to achieve Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring clean energy:UN chief

India can be the “business hub” to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring affordable and clean energy for all, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Friday, expressing confidence that the Indian government’s decision to raise its target of renewable energy capacity will attract more international investors. The Secretary-General underlined that like all countries, India is at a “crossroad” and yet despite the significant challenges the country faces in bringing shared prosperity to its population, it has in many ways embraced clean technology and a sustainable energy future.

“India can be the business hub to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 7,” Guterres said as he virtually delivered the 19th Darbari Seth Memorial Lecture organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) on Friday. Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar delivered the Presidential address. SDG 7 entails ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. “The advantages of India’s renewable energy resources are plain to see. They are low cost, protected from volatile commodities markets, and offer three times the job potential of fossil fuel power plants,” Guterres said, adding that they can improve air quality at a time when the world's cities are literally choking. Guterres applauded India’s decision to take forward the International Solar Alliance in the form of One Sun, One World, One Grid. "And I commend India’s plans for a World Solar Bank that will mobilise USD 1 trillion of investments in solar projects over the coming decade,” Guterres said at the memorial lecture organised in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for connecting solar energy supply across borders giving the mantra of 'One World One Sun One Grid'. Under the One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) programme, India envisages to have an inter-connected power transmission grid across nations for the supply of clean energy. The vision behind the OSOWOG mantra is 'The Sun Never Sets' and is a constant at some geographical location, globally, at any given point of time.

Guterres described India’s 37 gigawatts of installed solar electricity as only the beginning, saying he is “inspired” by the Indian government’s decision to raise its target of renewable energy capacity from the initial 2015 goal of 175 gigawatts to 500 gigawatts by 2030. “I have no doubt this decision will attract more and more international investors, such as the sovereign wealth funds and pension funds like the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec or the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority,” he said. Guterres described India as a “pioneer” in driving innovation for access to electricity and on clean cooking and called on the country and all its innovators, entrepreneurs and business leaders to spearhead the global search for a solution to solar cooking at the household level. Recalling the launch of the Leadership Group for Industry Transition by India and Sweden at the Climate Action Summit last year, Guterres said this partnership of key public and private sector stakeholders is committed to achieving net zero emissions by mid-century in sectors that collectively account for 30 per cent of global emissions. Lauding companies such as Dalmia Cement and Mahindra for driving innovation, he added that there is a need for many more to join them. Guterres also highlighted that India, with its vast size and ecological diversity, is already experiencing many of the worst impacts of climate change. Referring to the recent floods in the country, he said the natural disaster has upended the lives of millions of people. “Climate change hits the most vulnerable hardest, undermining the remarkable progress of economies like India in bringing millions out of poverty,” he said.

Guterres pointed out that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change special report on the 1.5-degree goal of the Paris Agreement reveals that if this temperature limit is breached, India will face the brunt of the climate crisis. “The country will endure more intense heatwaves, floods and droughts, increased water stress and reduced food production, all undermining progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals,” Guterres said underscoring that the challenge is urgent and clear. In order to limit temperature increase to 1.5 degrees, global emissions need to be halved by 2030 and the world will need to be carbon neutral before 2050. Asserting that these goals are still achievable, Guterres underscored that as governments mobilise trillions of dollars to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, their decisions will have climate consequences for decades. "These choices can either propel climate action forward, or set us back years, which science says we cannot afford,” he said. The UN chief urged governments to take six climate-positive actions to recover better from the pandemic - invest in green jobs, do not bail out polluting industries, end fossil-fuel subsidies, take climate risks into account in all financial and policy decisions, work together and most importantly ensuring that no one is left behind..