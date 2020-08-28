Amaris by Prerna Rajpal forays into digital, launches online store

New Delhi, August 2020: AMARIS by Prerna Rajpal has launched an online store, www.amarisjewels.com representing the next chapter in the brand’s growth journey with a vision to make its fine jewellery collection accessible to jewellery connoisseurs across India and internationally. This is the first time in India that a luxury jewellery brand has made its extensive, 100% made-in-India jewellery collection available online. The Lockdown stemming from the global pandemic has caused a major shift in shopping patterns and has seen the HNI/luxury-goods shopper moving to online and digital platforms for all their shopping needs. Capitalizing on this opportunity, the brand has launched an interactive eCommerce website to cater to jewellery patrons all across the globe. AMARIS by Prerna Rajpal is one of India’s most coveted fine jewellery brand specializing in exquisite, handcrafted jewels that are a perfect juxtaposition of diamonds, polki, gold, and ethically sourced stones. Its collection ranges from traditional Indian jewellery that celebrates India’s rich heritage to impeccably crafted diamond jewels that are unparalleled in their contemporary flair. Many of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema have also been seen sporting AMARIS at the red carpet recently - Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha to name a few. Through the website, the brand aims to bring its versatile on-the-go jewels, its festive collection and its high jewellery collection online in an easy to navigate format to its customers. Some of AMARIS’ most beloved jewels that have been worn by Indian celebrities are also featured in an shopping friendly format. The prices range begins at an affordable INR 50,000 and goes up to INR 10,00,000. A few notable features of AMARIS’ online shopping experience are - 100% buyback and exchange policy, secure ordering, around-the-clock whats-app chat facility, complimentary gift wrapping and shipping pan-India and across key locations internationally. The complete design and structure of the website is at par with global luxury design houses to allow luxury shoppers to experience and buy the most exquisite, handcrafted, and on-trend jewels at the click of a button. Further, the brand sees a big opportunity across Tier 1 and Tier 2 Indian cities’ discerning jewellery shoppers that want access to exclusive, statement pieces without having to travel to Delhi and Mumbai each time. So far, these buyers had access to only online mass-market jewellery brands or to their local mom-and-pop jewellery stores with outdated design sensibilities. The platform will also enable the Indian diaspora across the world which has been admiring the brand from afar, to now experience and own vibrant, handcrafted jewels that celebrate the Indian festive spirit and its rich culture. Speaking about the launch, Prerna Rajpal, Founder, Amaris Jewels said, “The website was something that was in the works for our brand for a long time. AMARIS has jewellery patrons spread all across the country and across international hotspots like Dubai, Singapore, London, New York etc. and it’s a challenge for them to come to India every time they want to indulge themselves in a unique piece of fine jewellery. Now, the signature AMARIS quality, designs, and workmanship is available to them at the click of a button. I feel this will be a key step in the growth of our brand and for our handcrafted, made-in-India jewels to be available across the globe.”AMARIS’ jewels and its website are targeted towards today’s fashion-forward, on-the-go, multifaceted woman as she shuffles through her busy social and work calendar and dives in from an eventful Monday to her glamourous weekends filled with celebrations; all the while making a bold statement in her sought-after AMARIS jewels! As next steps in the development of the website, AMARIS plans to take the digital shopping experience for its patrons a few notches higher. This would include developments such as 360-degree videos, real-time trials, and VR simulations! As a brand who has already paved the way and has become an early settler in the fine jewellery ecommerce circuit, it will be exciting to see jewellery patrons enjoying the signature AMARIS experience digitally

