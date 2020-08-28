Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB and ESB sign loan facility to roll-out of 2.4 million smart meters in Ireland 

The new EUR 150 million 15-year loans will support the roll-out programme, which started in counties Cork, Laois and Kildare in Autumn 2019 and is being delivered on a phased basis. 

EIB | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:06 IST
EIB and ESB sign loan facility to roll-out of 2.4 million smart meters in Ireland 
The new EUR 150 million 15-year loans will support the roll-out programme, which started in counties Cork, Laois and Kildare in Autumn 2019 and is being delivered on a phased basis.  Image Credit: Flickr

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and ESB are today (Friday, August 28) signing a loan facility to support the roll-out of 2.4 million smart meters to every home, farm and business in Ireland by the end of 2024.

The EIB has agreed to provide EUR 150 million to support ESB Networks national smart metering programme, which is a key element of the National Climate Action Plan, supporting Ireland's transition to a low carbon electricity network and delivering benefits to customers, the economy and the environment.

The new EUR 150 million 15-year loans will support the roll-out programme, which started in counties Cork, Laois and Kildare in Autumn 2019 and is being delivered on a phased basis. By the end of 2020, it is envisaged that 200,000 meters will have been replaced and approximately 500,000 meters will be replaced in each of the four years thereafter. From 2021, electricity supply companies will be able to offer new smart services to customers with smart meters.

Eamon Ryan, Minister for Climate Action, Communication Networks and Transport, said:

"Ensuring continued climate action investment is essential for Ireland to contribute to tackling the global climate emergency. I welcome the European Investment Bank's latest vote of confidence in Ireland's National Climate Action Plan and the new EUR 150 million backing for ESB Network's rollout of smart meters. The EIB's support for 70 million smart meters across Europe has shown how new technology enables homeowners to use energy in a smarter way, save money on electricity bills and reducing their impact on the environment. The EIB is a key partner for long-term investment in Ireland and I look forward to ensuring that the EIB, as Europe's climate bank, continues to increase support for high-impact climate investment in this country."

Commenting on the signing of the loan facility, Pat O'Doherty, Chief Executive of ESB, said: "The National Smart Metering Programme being delivered by ESB Networks is an important enabler of Ireland's National Climate Action Plan and helping empower all electricity consumers to actively play their part. This is a big investment in Ireland's transition to a low-carbon future and the wider economy. ESB has a long-standing relationship with the EIB and we welcome their support in helping to deliver this important programme.'

Andrew McDowell, Vice President of the European Investment Bank, said:

"The European Investment Bank – as the EU Climate Bank – is committed to financing Europe's energy transition. Our EUR 150 million financing commitment to ESB Networks will support the extensive roll-out of smart meters to every home and business in the country, giving consumers greater control over their energy consumption and supporting the electrification of heating and transport. The EIB looks forward to further increasing our support for climate action with Irish partners in the years ahead." said Andrew McDowell, Vice President of the European Investment Bank."

Benefits of Smart Metering

ESB Networks will replace 2.4 million meters with modern smart meters in every home, farm and business by the end of 2024. These new meters will deliver benefits to customers, the economy and the environment and will facilitate Ireland's transition to a low carbon electricity network. The benefits include:

· Facilitating the development of Ireland's growing renewable generation, smart grids and support the electrification of transport and heat.

· Providing customers with greater access to accurate information on energy usage, giving greater control over energy consumption. In trials, consumers reduced consumption by up to 3% and peak demand by 8%.

· Enabling more accurate billing, significantly reducing the need for manual meter readings and estimated bills.

· Improving customer services by allowing ESB Networks to find faults quicker and manage the network more efficiently. It will also enable customers to switch electricity supplier and move premises more easily.

· Enabling electricity supply companies to begin to offer new smart products and services, giving more choice and enabling customers to move some of their consumption to times of day when electricity is cheaper.

Supporting the six-year installation programme

The 15-year long term EIB loan will support the first phase of the six-year smart meter installation programme. There will be no additional charge to customers for a smart meter upgrade, like other meter and electricity infrastructure upgrades the smart metering programme costs are included in the existing charges for use of the electricity network

Building on EIB energy track record

Over the last five years, the EIB has supported new investment across Europe to provide more than 70 million advanced and digital electricity smart meters. This follows the EIB's first support for innovative metering technology in Italy in 2000. Over the last 43 years, the EIB has provided EUR 4.2 billion for energy investment across Ireland.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GMDC gets board approval to file application for extension of AGM

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd GMDC on Friday said its board has given approval to file an application before the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad to seek a three-month extension to convene the firms annual general meeting. Th...

NGT directs Nat Wetland Committee to compile data about compliance status of envn norms

The National Green Tribunal Friday directed the National Wetlands Committee to compile data about status of compliance of environmental norms in respect of all significant wetlands in the country. The green panel said the state pollution co...

Andhra CM lays foundation of YSR Vedadri Lift Irrigation Scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated work on the YSR Vedadri Lift Irrigation Scheme at Vedadri village in Jaggaiahpet Mandal, Krishna district. The Chief Minister inaugurated the pylon with a remote from his camp o...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen surges as Japan's Abe quits, stocks mixed after Fed shift

The Japanese yen surged and stocks fell on Friday after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned for health reasons, while broader share markets were mixed as investors worried about a lack of detail in the U.S. Federal Reserves policy shift. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020