Birla Tyres board approves raising up to Rs 1,100 cr

Birla Tyres on Friday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 1,100 crore. The company's board has approved a fund raising plan of an amount aggregating up to Rs 1,100 crore, Birla Tyres said in a regulatory filing.

A committee of the Board is constituted, which shall look into and decide and formulate further details of the exercise, it added. The Kolkata-based firm, which caters to two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles, however, did not share the reasons for raising the capital.