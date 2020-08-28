Left Menu
Dubai-based Seclink says will rebid for Dharavi redevelopment project

Meanwhile, the Dharavi Redevelopment Committee (DRC), a federation of 52 associations of residents, has decided to approach the court against the government's decision to reinvite the bids. "After 16 years, we were finally hoping for the work to move forward after the project finally got a taker.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:15 IST
Undeterred by the cancellation of the bid for the redevelopment of Asia's largest slum at Dharavi, Dubai-based Seclink Technologies Corporation has decided to rebid for the project whenever the bids are reinvited. The Maharashtra government has decided to scrap the earlier bids and reinvite fresh tenders for the project. "We will abide by whatever decision is taken by the government. If they are going to reinvite the bids, we will participate again. Since the project touches lives of thousands of people, we want to be part of this development," Hiten Shah, partner, Seclink Group, told PTI. Meanwhile, the Dharavi Redevelopment Committee (DRC), a federation of 52 associations of residents, has decided to approach the court against the government's decision to reinvite the bids.

"After 16 years, we were finally hoping for the work to move forward after the project finally got a taker. Now, the government wants to scrap this tender and will invite a fresh one. "Given the current economic scenario arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, who would be willing to participate in the tendering process," DRC President Rajesh Korde asked. He said the committee will hold a meeting on August 30 and decide the further course of action. The then chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, had sought the opinion of the state advocate general on whether the purchase of 46-acre railway land at Matunga to construct transit camps for the Dharavi residents would hurt the sanctity of the redevelopment project. The deal materialised after the tender process.

Korde said the delay in the execution of the project will only increase its cost, which has already reached Rs 28,000 crore. The proposed redevelopment plan envisages giving 350 sq ft carpet area for homes to 67,000 residents of the largest slum. So far, over 2,700 coronavirus cases have been reported here, with more than 2,380 already recovered.

Backed by the royal family of the UAE, Seclink had emerged as the highest bidder for the project to redevelop the slum spread over 593 acres, after the state's housing department floated a special purpose vehicle for the implementation of the project in November 2018. Last year, the company also threatened to take legal action against the government for delaying the project award.

While Seclink had quoted Rs 7,500 crore, Adani Infrastructure was the second highest bidder and had quoted Rs 4,529 crore for the redevelopment of Dharavi. The Dharavi Redevelopment Authority had set Rs 3,150 crore as the base price.

