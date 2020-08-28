KVIC bags first order from ITBP for mustard oil supply

Left Menu
The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Friday said it has received the first order from Indo-Tibetan Border Police for supplying 1,200 quintals of kacchi ghani mustard oil worth Rs 1.73 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 19:02 IST
The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Friday said it has received the first order from Indo-Tibetan Border Police for supplying 1,200 quintals of kacchi ghani mustard oil worth Rs 1.73 crore.  The KVIC said the order will be supplied to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) within 30 days from the date of order. MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari lauded KVIC's efforts saying this would encourage local production and empower lakhs of people engaged with village industries.

According to the KVIC, this order will create additional jobs at the khadi institutions manufacturing kacchi ghani mustard oil.  The KVIC has instructed khadi institutions to work in three shifts so as to complete the supply within the stipulated period of 30 days. The order will generate lakhs of additional man hours for khadi artisans and thus encouraging local production. ITBP is the nodal agency appointed by Ministry of Home Affairs for the procurement of provisions on behalf of all paramilitary forces.

The KVIC and ITBP have signed a memorandum of understanding for a period of one year which will be renewed further.  The next products in the pipeline are cotton mats (dari), blankets, bed sheets, pillow covers, pickles, honey, papad and cosmetics, etc. The total value of oil and dari will be approximately Rs 18 crore..

