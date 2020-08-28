Left Menu
Centre applauds Karnataka's land record digitisation initiative: State govt

On crop survey data, Patil said that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the meeting appreciated the efforts of Karnataka farmers in uploading the record crop survey data of 35 lakh plots in a span of just 15 days.

The Centre has applauded Karnataka for its initiative towards digitisation of land records and survey data, the state's Agriculture Minister B C Patil said on Friday. "This was very much appreciated by the central agricultural minister and said that this will be made to emulate by all state governments in future," Patil said in a statement.

Patil is here in the national capital to meet several union ministers to discuss state developmental issues. This is his first visit after assuming charge as the state agriculture minister. On crop survey data, Patil said that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the meeting appreciated the efforts of Karnataka farmers in uploading the record crop survey data of 35 lakh plots in a span of just 15 days. Farmers are using smartphones and uploading data on crop-wise sown area using new version of farmer friendly OTP-based mobile app, he added. Patil also shared that the Centre has informed about its plan of upgrading the existing Kisan Rail into all-time Kisan rail with refrigerated bogies, connecting major markets of Karnataka which will be a boon for farmers to transport perishable goods throughout India in a shortest period of time and fetch better price.

