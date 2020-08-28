'Govt should clear stand on privatisation of Purvanchal discom'

The Uttar Pradesh government should make its stand clear on the proposed privatisation of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd, an official of a power sector association said on Friday. Privatisation of the discom would harm the people, who are already reeling under the coronavirus pandemic, as they would be paying as much as Rs 10 per unit of electricity, V P Singh, president of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Parishad Abhiyanta Sangh, told reporters. It will also lead to retrenchment of the discom's employees, he claimed. The association's secretary Prabhat Singh said it will organise protests from September 1 in every district served by the discom if the "anti-people" proposal is not junked. In spite of poor service of private power companies in Agra and Greater Noida, the government wants to impose this model in the Purvanchal area, he added.