'Govt should clear stand on privatisation of Purvanchal discom'
The Uttar Pradesh government should make its stand clear on the proposed privatisation of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd, an official of a power sector association said on Friday.PTI | Mathura | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:46 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government should make its stand clear on the proposed privatisation of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd, an official of a power sector association said on Friday. Privatisation of the discom would harm the people, who are already reeling under the coronavirus pandemic, as they would be paying as much as Rs 10 per unit of electricity, V P Singh, president of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Parishad Abhiyanta Sangh, told reporters. It will also lead to retrenchment of the discom's employees, he claimed. The association's secretary Prabhat Singh said it will organise protests from September 1 in every district served by the discom if the "anti-people" proposal is not junked. In spite of poor service of private power companies in Agra and Greater Noida, the government wants to impose this model in the Purvanchal area, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Agra
- Purvanchal
- Greater Noida
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Minister Atul Garg tests positive for COVID-19
Twenty Uttar Pradesh Assembly staff members test positive for coronavirus ahead of session: Speaker.
Over 775 villages of 16 districts in Uttar Pradesh affected by floods
Priyanka Gandhi expresses concern over urea shortage in Uttar Pradesh, asks Centre to intervene
Flood relief work a high priority: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister