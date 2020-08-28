Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Govt should clear stand on privatisation of Purvanchal discom'

The Uttar Pradesh government should make its stand clear on the proposed privatisation of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd, an official of a power sector association said on Friday.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:46 IST
'Govt should clear stand on privatisation of Purvanchal discom'

The Uttar Pradesh government should make its stand clear on the proposed privatisation of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd, an official of a power sector association said on Friday. Privatisation of the discom would harm the people, who are already reeling under the coronavirus pandemic, as they would be paying as much as Rs 10 per unit of electricity, V P Singh, president of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Parishad Abhiyanta Sangh, told reporters. It will also lead to retrenchment of the discom's employees, he claimed. The association's secretary Prabhat Singh said it will organise protests from September 1 in every district served by the discom if the "anti-people" proposal is not junked. In spite of poor service of private power companies in Agra and Greater Noida, the government wants to impose this model in the Purvanchal area, he added.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN Congress MP Vasanthakumar dies of COVID-19

Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, H Vasanthakumar died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Friday, the party said. The 70-year old first time MP, and working president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, who was admitted to the Apollo...

Greece bans flights from Barcelona, extends COVID-19 travel restrictions

Greece will ban flights to and from Barcelona from Monday, health authorities said on Friday, as they extended most of the travel restrictions for foreign visitors by three weeks due to a surge in COVID-19 infections. The rise in coronaviru...

BBB recommends Dinesh Khara as next SBI Chairman

The Banks Board Bureau BBB on Friday recommended the name of Dinesh Kumar Khara, SBIs senior-most managing director, as the next chairman of the countrys largest lender. Khara will replace SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, whose three-year term c...

Spain reports 3,829 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

Spain diagnosed 3,829 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, down from a revised count of more than 6,000 the previous day.A cumulative total of 439,286 infections have been detected since the ons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020