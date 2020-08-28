Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBL Bank chief sells shares worth Rs 38.5 cr to meet 'personal commitments'

Private sector RBL Bank on Friday said its managing director and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja has sold shares worth over Rs 38.5 crore in the bank, mainly to service personal debt and meet family commitments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:29 IST
RBL Bank chief sells shares worth Rs 38.5 cr to meet 'personal commitments'

Private sector RBL Bank on Friday said its managing director and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja has sold shares worth over Rs 38.5 crore in the bank, mainly to service personal debt and meet family commitments. "We have received an intimation from Vishwavir Ahuja, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, mentioning that he has sold 18,92,900 shares of RBL Bank on 27th and 28th of August, 2020 for approximately Rs 38.52 crore," RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The sale has been driven primarily with the need to extinguish personal debt obligations and related servicing burden, undertaken over the last few years mainly to exercise and purchase vested ESOPs (and pay associated tax), as well as to take care of some pressing family commitments, the bank said. The sale represents approximately 18 per cent of his/family's total holdings and Ahuja continues to retain 80,10,000 shares (approximately 1.6 per cent holding) of RBL Bank post the sale of these shares, it added. "I wish to sell 18,92,900 shares of RBL Bank at the prevailing price to meet pressing financial commitments. This is a small part, approx. 18 per cent of my/my family's aggregate holdings as on date. I intend to start executing the same post approval and please keep the approval valid until September 1st, 2020," Ahuja said in its intimation addressed to the compliance officer. "While I have sold a small part of my shareholding in the bank, I strongly believe that RBL Bank has a robust balance sheet and business franchise, is well capitalised and fortified to deal with the economic impact of the prevailing pandemic situation confronting the nation, and extremely well positioned to exploit market opportunities in the short as well as long term," he added.

The chief of the private sector lender said RBL Bank has strong growth prospects over the next several years, especially in areas which it has chosen to scale up. "We continue to walk down the transformation journey that started 10 years ago, and believe that the current economic disruptions will only further accelerate the opportunities that present themselves to a technologically led bank such as ours, which I continue to lead with full commitment and thereon to build a market leading organisation," he said. Stock of RBL Bank closed at Rs 210.60 apiece on the BSE, up 3.97 per cent from the previous close.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Economy destroyed by demonetisation, 'flawed' GST', 'failed' lockdown: Rahul on FM's 'Act of God' remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans remarks that the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic which is an Act of God, saying the Indian economy has been destroyed by three actions -- d...

Saudi-Led coalition says destroyed Houthi drone launched towards Najran

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said on Friday it intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis in the direction of Najran, state news agency reported.Yemen has been locked in...

European Parliament asks Pakistan to protect women and girls from discrimination and violence

The European Parliament has asked Pakistan to protect the rights of women and girls after rising incidents of honour killings, acid attacks and social restrictions on movement and jobs reported from the country. Recently, a question was rai...

Goa govt to offer special incentives for plasma donors

The Goa government on Friday announced that special health incentives will be given to the family members of a recovered COVID-19 patient who donates blood plasma. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the incentives would be on lines of thos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020