Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Tech stocks power S&P 500 for seventh session in a row

The benchmark index is on track for its best August in 34 years, partly powered by a rally in technology stocks, while the blue-chip Dow traded above its break-even level for 2020. Progress in the race to develop treatments and vaccines for COVID-19 have also added to the cheer.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:42 IST
US STOCKS-Tech stocks power S&P 500 for seventh session in a row

The S&P 500 rallied for the seventh straight session on Friday, powered by tech stocks, prospects of super-low interest rates for a prolonged period and hopes of a medical solution to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech sector's 0.6% rise provided the biggest boost to the benchmark index. Energy stocks advanced 1.1% as Hurricane Laura passed the heart of the U.S. oil industry in Louisiana and Texas without causing any widespread damage to refineries.

"Technology has kind of become the recession play. With everybody piling in into it, the momentum is certainly on technology's side," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. "Equity markets are in kind of a risk on trade. It's a recognition that the Fed is probably not going to be touching interest rates for quite some time."

Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in July, though momentum is likely to ebb as the pandemic lingers and fiscal stimulus dries up. The core PCE index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, increased 1.3% in the 12 months through July, closer to the central bank's 2% target which is now a flexible average.

The Fed on Thursday unveiled a plan to support inflation and restore the U.S. economy from its biggest downturn since the Great Depression, helping the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq scale record highs. The benchmark index is on track for its best August in 34 years, partly powered by a rally in technology stocks, while the blue-chip Dow traded above its break-even level for 2020.

Progress in the race to develop treatments and vaccines for COVID-19 have also added to the cheer. Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit said it would expand testing for its experimental coronavirus vaccine to Spain, the Netherlands and Germany next week. Meanwhile, the U.S. election campaign entered its final stretch with U.S. President Donald Trump's Republican nomination for a second term. Analysts expect market volatility to increase again ahead of voting in November.

At 12:45 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 124.21 points, or 0.44%, at 28,616.48, the S&P 500 was up 10.82 points, or 0.31%, at 3,495.37. The Nasdaq Composite was up 43.94 points, or 0.38%, at 11,669.28. Coca-Cola Co gained 2.4% as announced plans to nearly halve its operating units and offer voluntary separation to 4,000 workers.

In the latest sign that technology companies are booming in the pandemic, business software provider Workday Inc jumped 12.2% after raising its annual subscription forecast and Dell Technologies Inc gained 5.9% after reporting a quarterly profit beat. Nutanix Inc jumped 28.1% after its quarterly results beat and Bain Capital invested about $750 million in the cloud service provider.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.79-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.45-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 18 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 63 new highs and 13 new lows.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Astros' Alvarez has double knee surgery

Houston Astros outfielderdesignated hitter Yordan Alvarez will miss the rest of the 2020 season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on both of his knees, the team announced Friday. Doctors repaired a slight tear of the patellar tendon in ...

WRAPUP 5-Judge delays extradition for teen charged in Kenosha, Wisconsin, slayings

A teenage vigilante charged with killing two people, who had been protesting the police shooting of African American Jacob Blake in Kenosha, will remain in custody in Illinois after a judge on Friday agreed to delay his extradition to Wisco...

Economy destroyed by demonetisation, 'flawed' GST', 'failed' lockdown: Rahul on FM's 'Act of God' remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans remarks that the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic which is an Act of God, saying the Indian economy has been destroyed by three actions -- d...

Saudi-Led coalition says destroyed Houthi drone launched towards Najran

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said on Friday it intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis in the direction of Najran, state news agency reported.Yemen has been locked in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020