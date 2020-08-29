Left Menu
The Commonwealth of Dominica Releases Statement on Dawood Ibrahim

Our aim remains not just to protect Dominica, but also to uphold the security of our international partners, whose support and trust we value and recognise as imperative for our own protection and sustainability.

ROSEAU, Dominica, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This release serves to confirm that Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar is not, nor has he ever been, a citizen of the Commonwealth of Dominica, neither through the Citizenship by Investment Programme nor any other means. As such, any publication by any media or by any person purporting otherwise is strictly false.

It has long been the responsibility of the Citizenship by Investment Unit to safeguard the integrity of the Citizenship by Investment Programme through the use of sophisticated due diligence and vetting procedures. The Citizenship by Investment Unit applies a multi-tiered system of due diligence, involving both internal and external checks by reputable, top-tier, international due diligence firms based in the United States and the United Kingdom. These external firms perform thorough checks, including on-the-ground research, to produce exhaustive due diligence reports. In this way, Dominica maintains a firm commitment to professional ethics and ensuring the safety of Dominican citizens. Our aim remains not just to protect Dominica, but also to uphold the security of our international partners, whose support and trust we value and recognise as imperative for our own protection and sustainability.

