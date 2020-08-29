Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's back! Pre-launch bookings start for the new BMW Motorrad G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS

#NeverStopChallenging #spiritofGS #MakeLifeARide #BMWMotorrad. BMW Motorrad India will open pre-launch bookings for the new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS - the two largest selling premium motorcycles from the BMW Motorrad stable in India.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 29-08-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 10:17 IST
It's back! Pre-launch bookings start for the new BMW Motorrad G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS
Pre-launch bookings start for the new BMW Motorrad G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Aug 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): #NeverStopChallenging #spiritofGS #MakeLifeARide #BMWMotorrad. BMW Motorrad India will open pre-launch bookings for the new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS - the two largest selling premium motorcycles from the BMW Motorrad stable in India. Customers are getting a special opportunity to book the bikes from September 1, 2020, onwards, ahead of the official launch.

To book the bikes pre-launch, customers can visit any BMW Motorrad dealership or fill up an enquiry form online at www.bmw-motorrad.in. Deliveries will be done on a first come first serve basis. "BMW Motorrad India has built a very robust position among motorcycling enthusiasts in India. With the BMW G 310 bikes, thousands of riding enthusiasts have entered the premium world of BMW Motorrad to explore riding in a completely different way. These two bikes offer a true BMW experience at competitive costs. Refined, redefined, and reenergized, the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are now back in new BS-VI compliant variants. With the pre-launch bookings, customers and riding enthusiasts have a chance to secure the purchase ahead of the launch and be the first in the world to ride these new bikes on the roads," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles have been driving the momentum for BMW Motorrad India with a share of over 85 per cent in yearly sales. The BMW G 310 R represents everything BMW Motorrad stands for: innovation, quality and powerful product substance. Designed specifically for the world market, it takes the typical BMW premium aspiration to the segment under 500 cc. It embodies the pure essence of a BMW roadster and offers dynamic performance and comfort on any road.

The BMW G 310 GS takes this excitement a step further into the typical GS territory that stands for robust adventures on two wheels. The BMW G 310 GS is a genuine GS: a highly contemporary product with a level of versatility that is currently unrivalled in the segment. Nimble and agile in traffic, yet supremely robust over tough terrain, its agility opens up a whole new world of riding experience. To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India will offer customized and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans pre-approved before delivery takes place.

For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers', with an option to extend the warranty to the fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations. Pre-launch bookings can be done through the BMW Motorrad authorized dealer network, present across important centers in India including Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Munich Motors), Cuttack (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rays blank Marlins, break scoreless tie in eighth

Yandy Diaz broke up a scoreless game with an RBI single in the eighth inning, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays to a 2-0 win over the host Miami Marlins on Friday night. The Rays have won 16 of their last 19 games.Miami has lost two straight games...

Care upgrades JSL's credit facilities rating to BBB with stable outlook

Care Ratings has upgraded the rating of Jindal Stainless Ltds JSLs credit facilities to BBB from BBB-minus with a stable outlook. Given JSLs strong financial and operational profile, Care said the improved rating reflects a resilient busine...

Suarez powers Reds past Cubs

Eugenio Suarez had three hits with three RBIs and Tyler Mahle struck out 11 over 6 23 innings, but the host Cincinnati Reds had to hold on for a third straight win, 6-5 over the struggling Chicago Cubs on Friday night. Jesse Winker and Fred...

'His magic with hockey stick will never be forgotten': PM Modi pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth 115th anniversary, stating that his magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten. On August 29, India celebrates the National...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020