Left Menu
Development News Edition

Energy exchanges seek reopening of green certificate trading as APTEL looks into floor price issue

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Power Exchange India (PXIL) are of the view that issues related to fixing floor and forbearance prices of REC by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) can be settled in the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL). Last month, APTEL had postponed the trading of REC scheduled on July 29 by four weeks till August 26, after hearing three separate appeals filed by the Green Energy Association, the Indian Wind Power Association and Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd against the CERC order issued on fixing REC floor and forbearance prices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 11:42 IST
Energy exchanges seek reopening of green certificate trading as APTEL looks into floor price issue

Energy exchanges IEX and PXIL have made a case for reopening the trading of renewable energy certificate (REC), saying the market closure is impacting the entire value chain in the electricity marketplace. The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Power Exchange India (PXIL) are of the view that issues related to fixing floor and forbearance prices of REC by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) can be settled in the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL).

Last month, APTEL had postponed the trading of REC scheduled on July 29 by four weeks till August 26, after hearing three separate appeals filed by the Green Energy Association, the Indian Wind Power Association and Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd against the CERC order issued on fixing REC floor and forbearance prices. REC trading was not done on August 26 consequently.

In the order issued on August 26 after hearing the three appeals again, APTEL said, "Interim order, if any, shall continue till the next date of hearing... List the matter for hearing on September 4 and 5." Thus, REC trading cannot be scheduled till September 4 and 5 as the interim order issued on July 24 for keeping the REC market closed is still enforced. Talking to PTI, IEX Corporate Communication Head Shruti Bhatia said, "The REC market should not be closed. The accounts of buyers and sellers can be settled retrospectively based on the orders of APTEL as the matter is sub judice." Echoing similar views, a top PXIL official told PTI, "The market must remain open as closing would impact the entire value chain. There is a precedence that REC market remained open while the issue was settled at different legal fora." According to a CERC order in June, the floor price of solar and non-solar RECs has been reduced to zero from Rs 1,000 earlier.

Similarly, the forbearance (ceiling) price of solar and non-solar was reduced to Rs 1,000 for both from Rs 2,400 and Rs 3,000, respectively. The forbearance price and floor price fixed by the CERC are effective from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 or until further orders of the Commission.

In June, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain Green Energy Association's (GEA) appeal on stopping REC price revision by the CERC. Industry experts are of the view that higher REC prices put additional burden on consumers in power tariff.

REC trading is done on two exchanges IEX and PXIL on last Wednesday of every month. Under the renewable purchase obligation (RPO), bulk purchasers like discoms, open access consumers and capacitive users are required to buy a certain proportion of RECs. They can buy RECs from renewable energy producers to meet the RPO norms.

One REC is created when one megawatt hour of electricity is generated from an eligible renewable energy source. Sales of renewable energy certificates declined over 29 per cent to 89.27 lakh units in 2019-20, compared to 1.26 crore units in 2018-19.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Nick Robinson to star opposite Margaret Qualley in Netflix series 'Maid'

Love, Simon star Nick Robinson has been cast as the male lead in Netflixs upcoming dramedy series Maid, fronted by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood breakout Margaret Qualley. The project reunites Robinson and Qualley after Rashid Johnsons HBO ...

GAIL looks at petchem, renewables for growth

State-owned GAIL India Ltd is eyeing expansion in petrochemicals, specialty chemicals and renewables to supplement growth in its core business of natural gas marketing and transportation, its chairman Manoj Jain has said. The nations larges...

Katie Dippold to pen new 'Haunted Mansion' movie for Disney

Ghostbusters writer Katie Dippold has been tapped to write a new Haunted Mansion live-action movie for Disney. The forthcoming flick will be based on its 51-year-old Disneyland theme park ride, cited Variety.Moreover, it will be produced by...

Streets deserted in Madurai, Rameshwaram as TN observes lockdown

The streets in Tamil Nadus Madurai and Rameswaram wore a deserted look today morning as the state observed a complete lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday. People remained indoors, vehicles stayed off the roads and shops cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020