Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIEO expresses concerns over freezing of accounts of some exporters by ED; seeks ComMin's help

Apex exporters body FIEO has expressed concerns over freezing of bank accounts of some exporters by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) without giving any warning, hearing or reasons, and has sought Commerce Ministry's intervention in the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 18:36 IST
FIEO expresses concerns over freezing of accounts of some exporters by ED; seeks ComMin's help

Apex exporters body FIEO has expressed concerns over freezing of bank accounts of some exporters by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) without giving any warning, hearing or reasons, and has sought Commerce Ministry's intervention in the matter. In a letter to Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf said freezing of bank accounts without any investigation is against the principles of natural justice and is causing irreparable damage to exporters.

"I regret to bring to your attention that of late the Enforcement Directorate is freezing the bank account of exporters without giving them any warning, hearing or reasons for freezing the account," Saraf said in the letter. Citing two recent cases, he said it appears that the government of Brazil had sent a message to Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that they are carrying out some investigation against a former Governor and they suspect that about 67 parties in India could be involved in supporting that Governor in money laundering.

Accordingly, he said, the MEA had directed ED to freeze bank accounts of 67 parties and most of them are "established exporters". He added that the MEA neither asked any clarification or details of the case nor did they seek any clarification from the concerned parties.

"Sudden freezing of bank accounts has seriously affected the business of most of these parties," Saraf said, adding that "our government is taking action against a simple message of foreign government without taking the details or giving the party an opportunity of presenting their case". In another case, Saraf said, a message was received from the government of Saudi Arabia regarding some investigation being done by them and they informed that one of India's reputed export houses has received money as payment of exports which could be proceeds of crime.

The ED freezed the bank account of that export house also without any warning or investigation, he said. "By freezing the bank accounts we are only harming our own citizens and national interest without any benefit to us. On the other hand, we have examples of foreign governments not supporting us in case of our investigations and extradition," Saraf said.

When asked about the matter, he told PTI that the federation has sought intervention of the Commerce Ministry as such incidents impact exporters at a time when they are battling the COVID-19 pandemic..

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Narasimha Rao govt was successful in maintaining good relations with neighbours: Tharoor

The P V Narasimha Rao government was successful in maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries through reasonable, conciliatory and accommodative approach while the present BJP dispensation has failed in the area, Congress MP Sha...

Wisconsin lieutenant governor says state does not need a visit from President Trump

Wisconsins Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said on Sunday the state does not need a visit from President Donald Trump, after his incendiary remarks on the racial protests in the city of Kenosha. Trump, who has taken a hard stance against...

Qatar raises minimum wage, lifts curbs on changing jobs

Qatar announced changes to its labour laws on Sunday, raising the minimum wage by 25 percent to 1,000 riyals 275 a month and scrapping a requirement for workers to get permission from their employers to change jobs.They are the latest in a ...

Ricky Ponting has always given me freedom as skipper, says Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer heaped praise on coach Ricky Ponting, saying that the former Australian skipper has always given him the freedom to led the franchise. The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020