Left Menu
Development News Edition

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences presents NutriScholars Award 2020

- A unique cross-sector collaboration between industry and academia to promote innovation in food and beverage with plant-based proteins NEW DELHI, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences is proud to announce the third edition of DuPont NutriScholars Award (DNA) 2020, a pan-India food science program that facilitates knowledge exchange and drives innovation among the country's food academics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 11:30 IST
DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences presents NutriScholars Award 2020

- A unique cross-sector collaboration between industry and academia to promote innovation in food and beverage with plant-based proteins NEW DELHI, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences is proud to announce the third edition of DuPont NutriScholars Award (DNA) 2020, a pan-India food science program that facilitates knowledge exchange and drives innovation among the country's food academics. F1rstMR Business Analytics (F1rst) will administer the program as an execution partner, together with DuPont Food & Beverage Innovation team. DNA 2020 invites budding food technologists from academic institutions across the country to put their knowledge and skills to the test in plant-based protein themed projects, centered around consumer consumption occasions. Winning entries will be judged based on product innovativeness, commercial viability and improvements made in taste and texture using one or more of DuPont™ Danisco® range of protein and functional ingredients during the development process.

"Indian diets are carbohydrate rich and most Indians are not consuming enough protein to meet their RDA requirement; and it has been our constant endeavor to develop technologies and work along with food industry to fortify foods. Plant-based soy protein, for instance, is relevant across lifespan from infants/children to senior population with its nutrition and health benefits. DNA 2020 highlights this very importance of plant-based proteins for an everyday balanced diet. DuPont is committed to motivate design and creative thinking among future food scientists and technologists, providing them a hands-on experience", said Karuna Jayakrishna, innovation leader, South Asia, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences. The DuPont NutriScholars Award 2020 features four distinctive award categories: • Convenient and nutritious breakfast • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) style lunch/dinner • Healthier desserts/indulgences • 4 PM healthy savory snacks The DuPont NutriScholars Awards were previously held in 2017 and 2018. In 2017, the awards program encouraged ideation of ethnic Indian food and beverage concepts, followed by bakery food innovation challenge in 2018. Roadshows and student interactions were organized in 19 colleges and university campuses. In total, more than 200 proposals were submitted, and the awards program mentored over 80 teams in innovative food product development and troubleshooting. DNA 2020 will now reach out to more than 300 universities and academies across the country. The winning team in each award category will be announced in December 2020. The adjudicating panel in the grand finale includes industry experts from leading food companies, academicians, scientists, and DuPont representatives.

"DuPont distinguishes itself with world-class product innovation and application development," said Anurag Jain, business director, South Asia, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences. "We have a broad portfolio of ingredient offerings created with differentiated technologies and a robust innovation pipeline. We are delighted to announce the third edition of DNA and continue collaborative research with Indian food science academia. It's a journey towards building food strategies of the future and driving innovation in food science." About DuPont™ Danisco® DuPont™ Danisco® is the brand for a range of ingredients that help provide enhanced bioprotection, an improved nutritional profile, and better taste and texture with greater cost efficiency and lower environmental impact, meeting the needs of manufacturers of food and beverages, dietary supplements and pet food. Through the work of the global network of food scientists and technologists in DuPont, the Danisco® range is supported by a uniquely broad spectrum of know-how across applications and processing. www.danisco.com. About DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences applies expert science to advance market-driven, healthy and sustainable solutions for the food, beverage, dietary supplement and pharmaceutical industries. We also use cutting-edge biotechnology across a range of markets to advance bio-based solutions to meet the needs of a growing population, while protecting our environment for future generations. We are innovative solvers who help our customers turn challenges into high-value business opportunities. For more information: www.dupontnutritionandbiosciences.com. About DuPont DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food, and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com/. About F1rst F1rstMR Business Analytics (F1rst, business associate of Geneva-based Giract), is a reputed transnational business research & consultancy, specializing in food ingredients, additives, related fine chemicals, and technologies. We serve the world's leading food & beverage ingredient companies through our market intelligence reports, confidential consultancy support for mergers, joint ventures & acquisitions, and enable innovation outreach platforms for accelerated product development for food & beverage/food ingredient companies through Open Innovation and Academic Outreach. More information is available at www.firstmr.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted. PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

SPJIMR organises webinar to understand the challenges faced by MSMEs

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Aug 31 ANINewsVoir The Centre for Family Managed Business CFMB and The Centre for Financial Studies CFS of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavans SPJIMR, a top ranked management Institute, recently organised a webinar on MSMEs- B...

Lebanon's Hariri nominates Adib as PM, Lebanese media reports

Lebanese leading Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri nominated the countrys ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib to be the next prime minister in formal consultations on Monday, major Lebanese broadcasters reported.Speaking after a meeting with ...

Equity parameters reverse early gains, banking stocks take a hit

Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains and slipped into the negative terrain around noon on Monday as profit booking accelerated in banking and financial stocks. At 12 noon, the BSE SP Sensex up down by 226 points or 0.57 per cent a...

Girl, 3, survives wild skyride caught in tail of giant kite

A three-year-old girl entangled in the tail of a giant kite survived a terrifying ride after being swept more than 100 feet 30 metres into the air during a kite festival in Taiwan, video footage posted on social media on Sunday showed. Horr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020