DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences presents NutriScholars Award 2020

- A unique cross-sector collaboration between industry and academia to promote innovation in food and beverage with plant-based proteins NEW DELHI, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences is proud to announce the third edition of DuPont NutriScholars Award (DNA) 2020, a pan-India food science program that facilitates knowledge exchange and drives innovation among the country's food academics. F1rstMR Business Analytics (F1rst) will administer the program as an execution partner, together with DuPont Food & Beverage Innovation team. DNA 2020 invites budding food technologists from academic institutions across the country to put their knowledge and skills to the test in plant-based protein themed projects, centered around consumer consumption occasions. Winning entries will be judged based on product innovativeness, commercial viability and improvements made in taste and texture using one or more of DuPont™ Danisco® range of protein and functional ingredients during the development process.

"Indian diets are carbohydrate rich and most Indians are not consuming enough protein to meet their RDA requirement; and it has been our constant endeavor to develop technologies and work along with food industry to fortify foods. Plant-based soy protein, for instance, is relevant across lifespan from infants/children to senior population with its nutrition and health benefits. DNA 2020 highlights this very importance of plant-based proteins for an everyday balanced diet. DuPont is committed to motivate design and creative thinking among future food scientists and technologists, providing them a hands-on experience", said Karuna Jayakrishna, innovation leader, South Asia, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences. The DuPont NutriScholars Award 2020 features four distinctive award categories: • Convenient and nutritious breakfast • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) style lunch/dinner • Healthier desserts/indulgences • 4 PM healthy savory snacks The DuPont NutriScholars Awards were previously held in 2017 and 2018. In 2017, the awards program encouraged ideation of ethnic Indian food and beverage concepts, followed by bakery food innovation challenge in 2018. Roadshows and student interactions were organized in 19 colleges and university campuses. In total, more than 200 proposals were submitted, and the awards program mentored over 80 teams in innovative food product development and troubleshooting. DNA 2020 will now reach out to more than 300 universities and academies across the country. The winning team in each award category will be announced in December 2020. The adjudicating panel in the grand finale includes industry experts from leading food companies, academicians, scientists, and DuPont representatives.

"DuPont distinguishes itself with world-class product innovation and application development," said Anurag Jain, business director, South Asia, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences. "We have a broad portfolio of ingredient offerings created with differentiated technologies and a robust innovation pipeline. We are delighted to announce the third edition of DNA and continue collaborative research with Indian food science academia. It's a journey towards building food strategies of the future and driving innovation in food science." About DuPont™ Danisco® DuPont™ Danisco® is the brand for a range of ingredients that help provide enhanced bioprotection, an improved nutritional profile, and better taste and texture with greater cost efficiency and lower environmental impact, meeting the needs of manufacturers of food and beverages, dietary supplements and pet food. Through the work of the global network of food scientists and technologists in DuPont, the Danisco® range is supported by a uniquely broad spectrum of know-how across applications and processing. www.danisco.com. About DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences applies expert science to advance market-driven, healthy and sustainable solutions for the food, beverage, dietary supplement and pharmaceutical industries. We also use cutting-edge biotechnology across a range of markets to advance bio-based solutions to meet the needs of a growing population, while protecting our environment for future generations. We are innovative solvers who help our customers turn challenges into high-value business opportunities. For more information: www.dupontnutritionandbiosciences.com. About DuPont DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food, and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com/. About F1rst F1rstMR Business Analytics (F1rst, business associate of Geneva-based Giract), is a reputed transnational business research & consultancy, specializing in food ingredients, additives, related fine chemicals, and technologies. We serve the world's leading food & beverage ingredient companies through our market intelligence reports, confidential consultancy support for mergers, joint ventures & acquisitions, and enable innovation outreach platforms for accelerated product development for food & beverage/food ingredient companies through Open Innovation and Academic Outreach. More information is available at www.firstmr.com.

