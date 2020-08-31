Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vedanta ties up with SBI for long-term syndicated loan of Rs 10,000 cr

"This extends maturity profile, improves liquidity ratio and reinforces the commitment of lenders in the growth story of Vedanta Ltd," it said. Security is provided by way of pledge over the shares held by the company in Hindustan Zinc Ltd, representing 14.82 per cent of the paid-up share capital of HZL which will be released in a phased manner as per the terms of the facility.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:36 IST
Vedanta ties up with SBI for long-term syndicated loan of Rs 10,000 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vedanta Ltd on Monday said it has tied up with State Bank of India for a long-term syndicated loan facility worth Rs 10,000 crore. A syndicated loan is offered by a group of lenders who work together to provide credit to a large borrower.

"Vedanta Ltd has tied up a long-term syndicated loan facility for Rs 10,000 crore with State Bank of India as facility agent and SBICAP Trustee Company Ltd as the security trustee with door to door tenor of seven years," Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of Vedanta, said in a filing to the BSE. State Bank of India has given a commitment of Rs 5,000 crore as a lender, it said.

The facility end use stipulates refinancing of near-term debt maturities of Vedanta and for capital expenditure of the metals and mining giant, it said. "This extends maturity profile, improves liquidity ratio and reinforces the commitment of lenders in the growth story of Vedanta Ltd," it said.

Security is provided by way of pledge over the shares held by the company in Hindustan Zinc Ltd, representing 14.82 per cent of the paid-up share capital of HZL which will be released in a phased manner as per the terms of the facility. "The company has also given a non-disposal undertaking in respect of its shareholding in HZL to the extent of 50.1 per cent of the paid-up share capital of HZL which shares are not pledged at all," the filing said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Britain traces cases linked to Greek flight

British authorities say 16 coronavirus cases have been linked to a flight that brought UK tourists back from Greece, and everyone aboard has been told to isolate themselves for two weeks. Public Health Wales says it is contacting almost 200...

Diplomat tapped to be PM in crisis-hit Lebanon

A Lebanese diplomat was appointed to form a new government in crisis-hit Lebanon on Monday after winning the backing of major political parties. President Michel Aoun asked Lebanons ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib, to form a new govern...

Soccer-Benfica handed tough trip to PAOK in Champions League qualifiers

Twice former European champions Benfica were handed a tough match away to Greek side PAOK in the draw on Monday for the Champions League third qualifying round. Red Star Belgrade, the other former champions among the 16 teams in the hat, mu...

Thousands trapped on French trains after electrical trouble

Thousands of passengers were trapped overnight on high-speed TGV trains halted by electrical problems in southwestern France, some pleading for water, food or fresh air. Frustrated travellers raised attention to their plight on social netwo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020