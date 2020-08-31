Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biocon unit, Mylan launch diabetes drug in US

"The commercialisation of our insulin glargine in the US represents another milestone achievement for Biocon in making insulin-based therapy increasingly accessible for people with diabetes globally," Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said. The company is confident that along with its long-standing partner Mylan, it will be able to address the needs of millions of patients living with diabetes in the US, she added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:27 IST
Biocon unit, Mylan launch diabetes drug in US

Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said one of its subsidiaries and Mylan NV have launched insulin glargine injection, with brand name Semglee, in the US market. Biocon Biologics India and Mylan NV have launched the product in vial and pre-filled pen presentations in the US, Biocon said in a statement. Semglee, which has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has an identical amino acid sequence to Sanofi's Lantus, a drug used to control high blood sugar, it added. "The commercialisation of our insulin glargine in the US represents another milestone achievement for Biocon in making insulin-based therapy increasingly accessible for people with diabetes globally," Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said. The company is confident that along with its long-standing partner Mylan, it will be able to address the needs of millions of patients living with diabetes in the US, she added. Biocon has been expanding affordable access to biosimilar insulins to patients in Japan, Australia, Europe, India and key emerging markets, Shaw said. "The US launch of Semglee takes us closer to realising our aspiration of reaching 'one in five' insulin dependent people with diabetes worldwide," she added. Biocon Biologics CEO Christiane Hamacher said the company's focus on developing and manufacturing global quality insulins enables it to address the growing needs of diabetes patients. "We believe the US market represents a great opportunity for us and expect Semglee to contribute significantly to our goal of impacting 5 million patients' lives and achieving USD 1 billion revenue by end of FY22," he added. Mylan and Biocon Biologic's insulin glargine has received regulatory approval in more than 45 countries and is the third product approved by FDA through the Mylan-Biocon Biologics collaboration.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Over 5K fresh cases, 63 more deaths in UP

The death toll due to coronavirus climbed to 3,486 in Uttar Pradesh with 63 fresh COVID-19 fatalities reported from the state, a senior official said on Monday. Among the fresh COVID-19 deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded the highest num...

Rupee to strengthen in Rs 73.5-74 range against US dollar in short run: Report

The rupee is likely to strengthen in the range of 73.5-74 against the US dollar in the short run, helped by higher overseas inflows, says a report. The rupee has strengthened in August due to a combination of both fundamentals as well as ...

Core sector shrinks by 9.6 pc in July amid graded easing of COVID-19 lockdowns

The eight core industries contracted by 9.6 per cent in July amid a gradual easing of COVID-19 lockdowns, government data released on Monday showed. This is the fifth month of contraction in a row for the eight-core industries. However, it ...

Man held for drowning his infant niece in water drum

A 19-year-old man has been arrested from Maharashtras Latur district for allegedly drowning his 13-day-old niece in a water drum, as he was irritated by her crying, police said on Monday. The infant was found dead in the water drum at the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020