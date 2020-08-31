Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiscal deficit overshoots budget target in July on lower revenue collection

Fiscal deficit had soared to a seven-year high of 4.6 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2019-20, mainly on account of poor revenue realisation, which dipped further towards the end of March because of lockdown. As per the CGA data, government's revenue receipts stood at Rs 2,27,402 crore or 11.3 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:39 IST
Fiscal deficit overshoots budget target in July on lower revenue collection

The Union Government's fiscal deficit overshot the budget target for the current financial year within four months (April-July), mainly on account of the impact of lockdown on revenue collections. According to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), fiscal deficit during April-July was at 103.1 per cent of the annual target or at Rs 8,21,349 crore.

It stood at 77.8 per cent of the annual target during the corresponding period of last fiscal. Fiscal deficit, which refers to the difference between expenditure and revenue, had overshot the annual target in October last year.

The government had pegged the fiscal deficit for 2020-21 at Rs 7.96 lakh crore or 3.5 per cent of the GDP in the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February. These figures, however, have to be revised significantly in view of the economic disruptions created by the outbreak of coronavirus.

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown from March 25 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The economy was opened up gradually after the lockdown. Fiscal deficit had soared to a seven-year high of 4.6 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2019-20, mainly on account of poor revenue realisation, which dipped further towards the end of March because of lockdown.

As per the CGA data, government's revenue receipts stood at Rs 2,27,402 crore or 11.3 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE). During the same period of last fiscal, the realisation was at 19.5 per cent of the BE. Tax revenue stood at Rs 2,02,788 crore or 12.4 per cent of BE during the first four months of the fiscal. During the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the tax revenue was at 20.5 per cent of BE.

The government's total receipts were at 10.4 per cent of BE or Rs 2,32,860 crore. In the Budget, the government had estimated the total receipts for the fiscal at Rs 22.45 lakh crore. The government's total expenditure stood at Rs 10,54,209 crore or 34.7 per cent of BE at the end of July. During the same period of last fiscal, the total expenditure was at 34 per cent of BE.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Over 5K fresh cases, 63 more deaths in UP

The death toll due to coronavirus climbed to 3,486 in Uttar Pradesh with 63 fresh COVID-19 fatalities reported from the state, a senior official said on Monday. Among the fresh COVID-19 deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded the highest num...

Rupee to strengthen in Rs 73.5-74 range against US dollar in short run: Report

The rupee is likely to strengthen in the range of 73.5-74 against the US dollar in the short run, helped by higher overseas inflows, says a report. The rupee has strengthened in August due to a combination of both fundamentals as well as ...

Core sector shrinks by 9.6 pc in July amid graded easing of COVID-19 lockdowns

The eight core industries contracted by 9.6 per cent in July amid a gradual easing of COVID-19 lockdowns, government data released on Monday showed. This is the fifth month of contraction in a row for the eight-core industries. However, it ...

Man held for drowning his infant niece in water drum

A 19-year-old man has been arrested from Maharashtras Latur district for allegedly drowning his 13-day-old niece in a water drum, as he was irritated by her crying, police said on Monday. The infant was found dead in the water drum at the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020