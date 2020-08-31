DGFT lays out procedure to seek licence for exports of N95 masks

Online applications filed by exporters only from September 7 to 9 will be considered for getting licence or permission from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) for shipments of N95 masks, according to a notice. This is a part of the procedure and criteria laid out by the directorate for exporters to file applications to seek licence for shipments of N95/FFP2 masks, the commerce ministry said in a notice on Monday.

Exports of 50 lakh masks per month are permitted. "Export of only one crore total units of N95/FFP2 masks will be allowed for the month of August and September," it said.

As per the laid down procedure and criteria for submission and approval of applications for the export, manufacturer exporters can apply through DGFT's online system only to seek licence. "Online applications for export of N95/FFP2 masks filed from Septeber 7 to 9, 2020, will only be considered," it added.

It said the validity of the export licence will be for three months only. The exporter will have to submit certain documents that include copy of purchase order or invoice and a copy of Import Export Code (IEC).