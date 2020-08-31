Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's bond yields rise to highest in almost 6 wks

Italy's 10-year bond yield rose almost 6 basis points to 1.16%, its highest level in almost six weeks. Euro area bond yields were broadly higher, showing little immediate reaction to news that German annual consumer prices fell for the first time in more than four years in August.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:48 IST
Italy's bond yields rise to highest in almost 6 wks

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Monday, with Italian borrowing costs rising to their highest in almost six weeks as markets brushed aside benign inflation data from Germany and Italy to continue last week's U.S.-triggered move. Comments from European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel that the central bank has no reason for now to add to its stimulus measures added to upward pressure on peripheral bond yields, with Spanish 10-year yields rising to their highest since July in late trade.

Schnabel also played down concerns over recent euro strength, which some analysts fear could automatically negate some of the ECB's stimulus effort. "Her comments suggest the ECB will resist an immediate response to the euro's strength as long as it is seen as a sign of confidence in the euro area recovery," said Frederik Ducrozet, global strategist at Pictet Wealth Management.

Data meanwhile showed the ECB bought just over 16 billion euros ($13.41 billion) of assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme, below the 19.18 billion euros it purchased a week earlier. Italy's 10-year bond yield rose almost 6 basis points to 1.16%, its highest level in almost six weeks.

Euro area bond yields were broadly higher, showing little immediate reaction to news that German annual consumer prices fell for the first time in more than four years in August. Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices came in at a preliminary -1.3% month-on-month in August, with annual inflation slowing sharply to -0.5%.

Germany's 10-year bond yield was up 2 bps at -0.39%, nearing Friday's 2-1/2 month high of around -0.37%. Bond yields in Europe and the United States have been pushed up since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week committed the U.S. central bank to keeping inflation at 2% on average, allowing prices to run hotter to balance periods when they undershoot.

Yields on 30-year Treasuries jumped almost 16 basis points last week and were last at around 1.49%, 135 basis points above the two-year yield. That spread is nearing the June gap of 146 basis points, the largest since late 2017.

A steepening in the U.S. Treasury curve has sparked a similar shift in the German bond market, with the gap between 30 and two-year bond yields to around 73 bps - close to its widest since June. "Bunds are taking direction from U.S. Treasuries and the resistance area for 10-year yields around -0.4% continues to hold," said Rainer Guntermann, rates strategist at Commerzbank.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

State mourning for 7 days in C'garh after Mukherjee's death

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday declared state mourning for a period of seven days following the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has termed the death of Mukherjee as an irreparable loss to th...

Over Rs 150 crore sanctioned for handling COVID-19: Assam govt

The Assam government said on Monday that it has sanctioned over Rs 150 crore for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. In a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan ...

Tripura CM, former CM mourns Pranab Mukherjee's death

Tripura Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb and former chief minister Samir Ranjan Burman mourned the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee. In his tweet Deb said, Mukherjee had served the nation with utmost dedication and was a true lead...

Heads of Hungary's top arts university quit amid fears of state control

The management of Hungarys prestigious University of Theatre and Film Arts resigned on Monday in protest over the imposition of a government-appointed board which they say will undermine the schools autonomy. Prime Minister Viktor Orbans su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020