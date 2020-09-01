Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSM Technologies launches CoVID-19 vaccine tracker as world eagerly awaits a panacea for the pandemic

1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global quest continues for an effective panacea to forestall the spread of the CoVID-19 pandemic, GovTech pioneer CSM Technologies has designed and developed "CoVaTrack"- the first India focused Covid-19 vaccine & treatment tracker.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 01-09-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 11:09 IST
CSM Technologies launches CoVID-19 vaccine tracker as world eagerly awaits a panacea for the pandemic

BHUBANESHWAR, India, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global quest continues for an effective panacea to forestall the spread of the CoVID-19 pandemic, GovTech pioneer CSM Technologies has designed and developed "CoVaTrack"- the first India focused Covid-19 vaccine & treatment tracker. Under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, CSM has tried to bring some respite to the most concerned subject of today. CoVID-19 vaccine is one of the most searched topic in the Internet as people are sifting through volumes of information to find out about the latest developments in this space. CoVaTrack is a one stop destination to get information about the vaccine development, as pharma companies, researchers and nations from across the world are working at a feverish pace to stop coronavirus in its track, which has caused enormous havoc and distress world over.

In the long-drawn process of vaccine development, CoVaTrack will keep a close track of the vaccine development efforts through multiple stages of clinical trials before regulatory approval and commercial release to market. Phase wise clinical trials are used to gauge the efficacy, dosage and side effects of either a vaccine that closely emulates the behaviour of the virus to generate antibodies or an existing drug repurposed for treating coronavirus, and similar other treatments. The tracker aims to provide every such information about the developers and researchers of ongoing trials that can encourage others in the similar lines and the development authorities to partner, invest and fast track such efforts. The tracker aggregates publicly available information from global clinical trials registries & other credible sources. Rich visualizations in a mobile first User Interface make the tracker interactive and user friendly. This tracker of Vaccines & Treatments also looks forward to provide insights in the area of researches and novel methodologies used or invented to further the process. It will inform about the promising efforts being made to find a lasting cure and instil hope & confidence in a safer tomorrow.

About CSM Technologies CSM Technologies is a 22-year old company, pioneering in GovTech solutions. The company has been actively engaged in harnessing the power of data and emerging technologies to provide insights and solutions on the CoVID-19 pandemic. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1246723/CSM_Technologies_CoVaTrack.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Macron to mark Lebanon's centenary as nation teeters on brink

French President Emmanuel Macron will mark Lebanons centenary on Tuesday by planting a cedar tree, the emblem of the Middle East nation that is collapsing under the weight of a crippling economic crisis.In his second trip to Lebanon in less...

What happened to family in Punjab beyond horrible; deserve answers: Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons, on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack on his aunts family in Punjab, revealing that after his uncle, his cousin has also diedThe ...

NSA Doval reviews situation at India-China border

National Security Advisor NSA Ajit Doval, along with top officials, reviewed the situation at the India-China border, sources said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to call another high-level meeting later today, they added.This com...

Orlando Bloom, Amazon developing story on human rights lawyer Jared Genser

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom and Amzon are developing a TV series on the story of human rights lawyer Jared Genser, who has helped free political prisoners around the world. The untitled project is in the early stages of development and wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020