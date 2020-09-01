Protiviti India drives growth with promotion of Managing Directors and other key leaders; continues new hiring for in-demand services

New business gains and renewals of client contracts demonstrate firm is delivering the right solutions during unprecedented times NEW DELHI, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading consulting firm Protiviti Member Firm for India has promoted new Managing Directors in the following areas - Data Digital, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Retail, and Global Delivery Centre. Despite the large scale impact of COVID-19 on businesses across industries, including those in the consulting space, the Firm has been able to navigate the crisis and has grown and expanded in terms of employee promotions, annual increments and new business expansion.

"Our newly promoted Managing Directors have a wealth of experience in diverse industries and a strong commitment to finding innovative solutions for our clients. I am confident that these leaders are going to strengthen our capabilities across domains and fast-growing solution areas," said Sanjeev Agarwal, Country Market Leader - Protiviti Member Firm for India. During the past six months, the firm saw a significant number of new appointments across locations and roles. The firm has also attracted experienced talent at the leadership level from across industries and brought Managing Directors, Senior Directors and Directors on board recently. "The appraisals cycle for the year has been completed and keeping to 'Our Promise to Our People', people were promoted depending on their eligibility, which shows the opportunities we created that people can leverage to grow their careers. It demonstrates our commitment to attract and retain the best talent to help clients with their business needs," said Sanjeev.

He further added, "We foresee growth across data analytics, digital transformation, machine learning and artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, and cyber security services. All these areas require a high degree of innovation, and we have been investing in setting-up our Technology Innovation and Delivery Hub to provide opportunities to our people to up-skill and re-skill themselves in these high demand areas." The firm is also focusing on strengthening its technology alliances and the development of standards, frameworks and methodologies in the data and digital space. Globally, Protiviti is named in the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list and believes in providing its employees a fair opportunity to grow and showcase their skills. About Protiviti Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.