Piaggio India launches special-edition Vespa Racing Sixties scooters

Piaggio India on Tuesday launched special-edition Vespa Racing Sixties scooters inspired by racing machines from the era of 1960s. The Vespa Racing Sixties will be available in two variants of 125cc and 150cc priced at Rs 1,19,999 and Rs 1,32,641, respectively, in India, the company said in a statement.

The special-edition scooters were unveiled earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2020. It is based on the company's Vespa SXL 150 BS6 and SXL 125 BS-VI. Piaggio India Chairman and Managing Director Diego Graffi said, "As an iconic brand with a longstanding legacy, Vespa continuously rediscovers itself by setting new trends that reflects its versatility to represent unique specialities of different times." The Vespa Racing Sixties is an "exceptional representation" in rediscovering the theme of racing machines from the golden racing era of 1960s and the new introduction "combines heritage with present day advanced technology", Graffi added.

The new scooters have advanced monocoque full steel body and are equipped with safety features such as anti-lock braking system or combined braking system..