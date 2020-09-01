Pakistan's archaeologists raise objection over demolition of 3 British-era bridges in KPK

Pakistan's archaeological department has expressed reservations over demolition of three British-era bridges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and asked the provincial government to reverse its decision and preserve them in view of their historic importance

The archaeological department has asked the KPK government to maintain the historic importance of Sardaryab, Naguman and Khialay bridges on Charsadda road near Peshawar

The archaeologists suggested to the government to preserve the bridges instead of demolishing them after the provincial highway authority moved a report to the KPK government to construct new bridges in place of these old bridges.