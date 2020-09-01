NIIT Nagpur Centre completes 30 glorious years

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, announced the launch of virtual 'FutureReady Fest', an initiative to encourage students to enhance their knowledge on new-age skills through future ready programs, together with their regular studies and academic curriculum. The launch was announced by Rina Sinha, NIIT Nagpur, on the occasion of 30th anniversary of the Nagpur Centre.

The Future Ready programs will be delivered through NIIT digital platform. Through NIIT Digital, learners are able to access their learning plans and all associated content and services through an intuitive dashboard on connected Desktops/ Tabs/ Smartphones. In addition to this, NIIT Nagpur has launched an Employment Enhancement Program for college students that will help prepare them for better placement opportunities. The program will train students for essential skills required in the professional world and groom student for interview process handling.

"Rina Sinha upholds the true values of NIIT and symbolizes the dedication and commitment that the organization stands for. As one of the longest serving associates, over the past 30 years, she has successfully introduced key initiatives from NIIT and now NIIT University to the people of Nagpur. I wish her continued success," said Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman and Co-founder NIIT Limited and Founder NIIT University. "It is indeed an honour to celebrate this milestone of NIIT Nagpur completing its 30 year journey, towards development of IT Industry and towards fulfilling the dreams and aspiration of thousands of students and for building and strengthening the fibre of NIIT's educational system, which it practises worldwide," said Vijay K. Thadani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, NIIT Ltd., Co-Founder, NIIT University, while speaking on the occasion.

"NIIT Nagpur has always led with best student performance, with its high degree of student centricity and the quality of delivery and processes. This unique honour of NIIT Nagpur is largely due to the exceptional leadership of Rina Sinha and her vision, passion, perseverance and dedication. We are proud of NIIT Nagpur for its contribution towards the development of NIIT. We wish NIIT Nagpur the very best in the times to come," added Thadani. Over the last 30 years, NIIT Nagpur has trained and placed hundreds of students from the city in leading corporates like Infosys, Capgemini, Wipro, Astral, ICICI Bank, Persistent Systems Ltd, Infocepts, e Caliber, Muthoot Finance, to name a few. Taking a step forward, NIIT will now offer futuristic career programs guided by the choices of the industry to address the changing workforce needs, and help create job-ready talent pool for the fast evolving global economy.

"This is indeed a proud moment for all NIITians, and I congratulate the team for splendid 30 years journey of NIIT Nagpur. We look forward to our continued association, and are determined to seamlessly connect the learners, providing an environment for improving learning effectiveness and efficiency, through the NIIT Digital platform," said Sapnesh Lalla, CEO, NIIT Ltd. "I congratulate the NIIT Nagpur centre team for achieving tremendous growth over the past 30 years. NIIT has always been focused towards building competencies for the future, to meet the requirements of the industry. Through our Future Ready Talent initiative, we aim to deliver aspirational career programs for the students that will ensure rewarding careers in today's digital economy," said Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Career Business, NIIT Ltd.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, NIIIT Nagpur organised a webinar wherein the NIIT Nagpur students shared their success stories through a digital platform on 1st September 2020. NIIT management, Distinguished Alumni and former NIIT employees (Forever NIITians) attended the webinar. "We at NIIT Nagpur take great pride in what we have been able to accomplish over the past 30 years. I would like to express my gratitude and sincere thanks to the NIIT leadership, for their constant support and guidance in helping us achieve this significant milestone. I have also been very fortunate to work along with a talented team who have been instrumental in this success. I congratulate each and every NIITian associated with this centre, on this momentous achievement," said Rina Sinha, NIIT Nagpur, while speaking on the occasion.

Established in the year 1990, NIIT Nagpur offers training programs in Software Engineering, Curriculum support and New Skill Enhancement Programs in IT, BFSI, Management, Corporate Learning, Govt. and State Programs from NIIT amongst others. The centre will also provide new age career programs in Digital Marketing and Branding, Data Analytics and Predictive Modelling, Full Stack Product Engineering, Banking and Finance and Accounting & Business Analytics. These programs will build awareness in today's aspiring professionals about the new possibilities and provide them with an opportunity to develop and grow in the field of their choice.

