Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIIT Nagpur Centre completes 30 glorious years

NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, announced the launch of virtual 'FutureReady Fest', an initiative to encourage students to enhance their knowledge on new-age skills through future ready programs, together with their regular studies and academic curriculum.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-09-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:19 IST
NIIT Nagpur Centre completes 30 glorious years
NIIT Limited. Image Credit: ANI

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, announced the launch of virtual 'FutureReady Fest', an initiative to encourage students to enhance their knowledge on new-age skills through future ready programs, together with their regular studies and academic curriculum. The launch was announced by Rina Sinha, NIIT Nagpur, on the occasion of 30th anniversary of the Nagpur Centre.

The Future Ready programs will be delivered through NIIT digital platform. Through NIIT Digital, learners are able to access their learning plans and all associated content and services through an intuitive dashboard on connected Desktops/ Tabs/ Smartphones. In addition to this, NIIT Nagpur has launched an Employment Enhancement Program for college students that will help prepare them for better placement opportunities. The program will train students for essential skills required in the professional world and groom student for interview process handling.

"Rina Sinha upholds the true values of NIIT and symbolizes the dedication and commitment that the organization stands for. As one of the longest serving associates, over the past 30 years, she has successfully introduced key initiatives from NIIT and now NIIT University to the people of Nagpur. I wish her continued success," said Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman and Co-founder NIIT Limited and Founder NIIT University. "It is indeed an honour to celebrate this milestone of NIIT Nagpur completing its 30 year journey, towards development of IT Industry and towards fulfilling the dreams and aspiration of thousands of students and for building and strengthening the fibre of NIIT's educational system, which it practises worldwide," said Vijay K. Thadani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, NIIT Ltd., Co-Founder, NIIT University, while speaking on the occasion.

"NIIT Nagpur has always led with best student performance, with its high degree of student centricity and the quality of delivery and processes. This unique honour of NIIT Nagpur is largely due to the exceptional leadership of Rina Sinha and her vision, passion, perseverance and dedication. We are proud of NIIT Nagpur for its contribution towards the development of NIIT. We wish NIIT Nagpur the very best in the times to come," added Thadani. Over the last 30 years, NIIT Nagpur has trained and placed hundreds of students from the city in leading corporates like Infosys, Capgemini, Wipro, Astral, ICICI Bank, Persistent Systems Ltd, Infocepts, e Caliber, Muthoot Finance, to name a few. Taking a step forward, NIIT will now offer futuristic career programs guided by the choices of the industry to address the changing workforce needs, and help create job-ready talent pool for the fast evolving global economy.

"This is indeed a proud moment for all NIITians, and I congratulate the team for splendid 30 years journey of NIIT Nagpur. We look forward to our continued association, and are determined to seamlessly connect the learners, providing an environment for improving learning effectiveness and efficiency, through the NIIT Digital platform," said Sapnesh Lalla, CEO, NIIT Ltd. "I congratulate the NIIT Nagpur centre team for achieving tremendous growth over the past 30 years. NIIT has always been focused towards building competencies for the future, to meet the requirements of the industry. Through our Future Ready Talent initiative, we aim to deliver aspirational career programs for the students that will ensure rewarding careers in today's digital economy," said Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Career Business, NIIT Ltd.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, NIIIT Nagpur organised a webinar wherein the NIIT Nagpur students shared their success stories through a digital platform on 1st September 2020. NIIT management, Distinguished Alumni and former NIIT employees (Forever NIITians) attended the webinar. "We at NIIT Nagpur take great pride in what we have been able to accomplish over the past 30 years. I would like to express my gratitude and sincere thanks to the NIIT leadership, for their constant support and guidance in helping us achieve this significant milestone. I have also been very fortunate to work along with a talented team who have been instrumental in this success. I congratulate each and every NIITian associated with this centre, on this momentous achievement," said Rina Sinha, NIIT Nagpur, while speaking on the occasion.

Established in the year 1990, NIIT Nagpur offers training programs in Software Engineering, Curriculum support and New Skill Enhancement Programs in IT, BFSI, Management, Corporate Learning, Govt. and State Programs from NIIT amongst others. The centre will also provide new age career programs in Digital Marketing and Branding, Data Analytics and Predictive Modelling, Full Stack Product Engineering, Banking and Finance and Accounting & Business Analytics. These programs will build awareness in today's aspiring professionals about the new possibilities and provide them with an opportunity to develop and grow in the field of their choice.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

CCB raids illegal gambling and poker clubs, 60 held

The Central Crime Branch saidon Tuesday that it raided three illegal gambling and pokerclubs here and arrested 60 peopleThe CCB said in a statement that its team led byAssistant Commissioner of Police Nagaraj raided the illegalclubs in Samp...

Olympic giant slalom champion Rebensburg retires at 30

Olympic ski champion Viktoria Rebensburg retired from the sport on Tuesday, saying an injury from last season was keeping her from performing at her best. The 30-year-old German, who won the gold medal in giant slalom at the 2010 Vancouver ...

Science News Roundup: Scientists see downsides to top COVID-19 vaccines from Russia, China; COVID-19 often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.COVID-19 often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers virus may impair heart functionsThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and effor...

German interior minister expects difficult wage negotiations with public sector workers

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he expected difficult wage negotiations with labour unions over the 4.8 pay hike they are demanding for 2.3 million public sector workers in federal government and municipalities. The federal gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020