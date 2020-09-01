Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toymakers welcome PM's 'vocal for local' push; seek time to meet BIS norms

Domestic toymakers on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for making the country a hub for toy manufacturing, but sought additional time to meet certification norms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:27 IST
Toymakers welcome PM's 'vocal for local' push; seek time to meet BIS norms

Domestic toymakers on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for making the country a hub for toy manufacturing, but sought additional time to meet certification norms. Though the industry is facing economic difficulties, the All India Toys Federation (AITF) -- which represents toy retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers -- said it would rise above the challenges to achieve the goal. "We are happy and encouraged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking about the toy industry. PM Modi said India should become the global hub for toy manufacturing, but it would take some more time to achieve that," AITF Vice President Abdullah Sharif said in a statement.

The Indian toy industry is currently struggling with a large-scale slump in demand and issues stemming from economic uncertainties amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the association said. It also sought more time for toy companies to obtain licence from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). "We also hope that the government gives us some more time to gain a certification from the BIS, a requirement from today, September 1. For this, we need an additional 18-24 months to ensure that all micro, small, and medium toy enterprises can rise to this challenge," Sharif added. According to the association, from September 1, all toy manufacturers and importers need a licence from BIS. It said many small and medium units, facing a financial crunch, would not be able to adhere to these standards right away.  "We fear that such measures can hinder PM Modi's vision, causing smaller units to shut down. We'd be left with only big MNCs, who will sell expensive branded toys in their store chains," Sharif said. "Very few domestic and nearly none of the foreign toy manufacturers have been able to apply for the required BIS certification, due to multiple clauses. The standards include quality requirements, the onus to set up testing labs, and the process's time-consuming length," the statement said. The federation also suggested that BIS-accredited labs can test the toys, instead of the industry being required to set up its own testing labs. "We also need an overhaul in terms of investments in tooling, molds, and new talent in toy design and development," he said.

The current process to get a BIS certification is time-consuming, where manufacturers need to wait for 120 days. For foreign manufacturers, this goes up to 180 days, it added. The present pandemic has also impacted the toy industry due to restrictions on the movement of workers, resources and finished products, it said. Earlier this week, in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' address, Prime Minister Modi had called upon startups and entrepreneurs to "team up for toys", as he noted India's miniscule share in the global toy market of over Rs 7 lakh crore.

It is time for startups to be "vocal for local toys", he had said. "Our country has so many ideas, so many concepts; our history has been very rich. Can we make games based on that? I call upon the young talent of the country - make games in India and make games based on India too. It is said that let the game begin! So, let us start the game," he had said.

The prime minister had also recently chaired a meeting aimed at boosting India's share in the global toy trade in which China is one of the largest players..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: European classrooms are coping with COVID; Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 1 million as schools reopen and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Coronavirus cases to peak this month in Indonesia, says presidentIndonesias coronavirus outbreak will likely peak this month, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday, adding he was very co...

UPDATE 1-UK to ramp up return-to-workplace campaign after COVID slump

Britains government will launch a media campaign this week to urge people to return to their workplaces, ramping up Prime Minister Boris Johnsons calls to get the economy back up to speed after its hammering during the coronavirus lockdown....

Sinha visits Hazratbal shrine, prays for peace and prosperity of J-K people

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the Hazratbal shrine and offered prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.LG Manoj Sinha pays obeisance at the holy Hazratbal...

COVID-19: Shops in UP to remain closed only on Sundays, says state govt

Shops in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed only on Sundays, instead of the two-day weekend lockdown, the state government said on Tuesday. The government had in July announced that shops and offices would remain closed on Saturdays and Sunda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020