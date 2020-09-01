Investing Rs 1,217 cr for modernisation, expansion of Patna airport: AAI

National airports operator AAI on Tuesday said it is investing Rs 1,217 crore in the modernisation and expansion work of Patna airport, which once completed will have capacity to handle eight million passengers per annum. The work on the project, which kickstarted last year, is scheduled to be completed by March 2023, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

It includes construction of a new integrated terminal building with state-of-the-art- facilities, cargo complex, multi-level car parking, air traffic control-cum-technical building, airport fire station, new apron with 14 aircraft parking bays, the AAI said. As an interim measure to meet the gap in timeline for creating new infrastructure, the existing terminal building of the airport is also being extended and modified to decongest and enhance passenger experience, the AAI said in the release.

"In order to cater the rising passenger traffic at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, Patna, the work for the modernisation of the airport is underway with a project cost of Rs 1,216.90 crore. The work is scheduled to get completed by March 2023," the official release said. According to AAI, Patna airport is one of the country's fastest growing in terms of annual passenger growth in the past five years with the existing terminal handling almost 4.5 million passengers per annum.

The profit-making government-run airport handled 4.8 million passengers in the last fiscal, against its actual capacity of 2.5 million passengers per annum, a senior Patna airport official said. The upcoming new integrated terminal building will be 4-Star GRIHA-rated energy-efficient building equipped with 52 check-in counters, an in-line baggage handling system, five conveyor belts for arriving passengers, well-connected with lifts and escalators, and five aerobridges, among others, the AAI said. Provision of the commercial space of 62,000 sq ft has also been kept for shopping facilities, it said.

The release also said development work of multi-level car parking is also under progress. A 'ground+five' storied building in 3-lakh sq ft area to manage 750 passenger vehicles and top floor of 31,000 sq ft. The parking will be connected with the departure level of the new terminal building through a link bridge for pedestrian movement. With the completion of extension work this month, new areas of about 2,000 square metres will be added in the existing terminal resulting in increase of check-in counters, arrival conveyor belts, and registered baggage scanning machines.