Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Digital transactions at Indian Bank jumped to 45 pc in FY20'

Indian Bank registered 134 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 753 crore in FY20. "Indian Bank stands in the top three positions in respect of key parameters like business growth, capital adequacy, asset quality, profitability and productivity," Chunduru said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 22:06 IST
'Digital transactions at Indian Bank jumped to 45 pc in FY20'

Digital transactions at Indian Bank jumped to 45 per cent in 2019-20 from 29 per cent in the previous fiscal, according to the lender's MD and CEO Padmaja Chunduru. The bank has already been a forerunner in delivering technology products, Chunduru said at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 7, according to the minutes of the meeting released on Tuesday. "Digital transactions increased from 29 per cent in FY19 to 45 per cent in FY20, with both the number of users of internet and mobile banking increasing year-on-year and number of transactions in mobile banking registering commendable year-on-year growth of 186 per cent," Chunduru told shareholders at the virtual meet.

Going forward, the bank will be keeping pace with the growing rapid digitisation and provide effective and sophisticated customer service through enhanced use of digital technology, Chunduru said. On amalgamating Allahabad Bank with itself from April 1, 2020, she Indian Bank is now the seventh largest bank with more than Rs 8.50 lakh crore business, 43,000 employees and over 6,000 branches with a strong CASA (current account and savings account) base.

"The way ahead for the bank will be consolidation of business with focus on profitability. The prime focus this year (FY21) would be on increasing CASA, curtailing cost, increasing revenue with focus on fee income, accelerating recovery from impaired assets and containing level of NPA," she said. In 2019-20, bank's business size increased to Rs 4.66 lakh crore from Rs 4.30 lakh crore in 2018-19. Deposits were up 7.5 per cent, while credit witnessed 10 per cent growth.

The share of low-cost CASA (domestic) deposits in total deposits was maintained at 35 per cent, enabling the bank to record a growth of 7 per cent year-on-year. Indian Bank registered 134 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 753 crore in FY20.

"Indian Bank stands in the top three positions in respect of key parameters like business growth, capital adequacy, asset quality, profitability and productivity," Chunduru said. The bank's capital adequacy ratio as per Basel III norms stood at 14.12 per cent as at end-March 2020 (FY19: 13.21 per cent), which was higher than the regulatory requirement of 10.875 per cent, it said. Gross and net NPAs (non performing assets or bad loans) reduced to 6.87 per cent and 3.13 per cent respectively as on March 30, 2020, from 7.11 per cent and 3.75 per cent earlier.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Pranab Mukherjee's visionary leadership was instrumental in bringing India-US closer: Pompeo

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Tuesday local time condoled the demise of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, saying his visionary leadership was instrumental in bringing the two countries closer together. Saddened to hear of...

Spain's daily COVID-19 infections retreat from peaks

Spains health ministry said on Tuesday the number of coronavirus cases detected daily had declined over the past four days, further off a peak of around 10,000 reached about 10 days ago, and officials said no new lockdown was necessary. The...

Donald Trump condoles demise of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, and said he was saddened to learn about his passing. I was saddened to learn of the passing of Indias former President, Pra...

Baseball-Athletics-Mariners series postponed due to COVID-19

The entire three-game series between the Oakland Athletics and host Seattle Mariners has now been postponed to allow for further COVID-19 testing of the visiting team, Major League Baseball said on Tuesday. After previously postponing only ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020