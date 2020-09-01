Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inverted Energy launches range of lithium-ion batteries

The batteries will initially be supplied to the EV makers and solar projects but gradually will be rolled out for home users as well, Inverted Energy said. These will be one of the first lithium batteries for home usage and will be highly efficient, with increased durability and affordability, it added..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 22:59 IST
Inverted Energy launches range of lithium-ion batteries
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Delhi-based battery maker Inverted Energy on Tuesday launched a new range of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and home energy storages, among others, claiming that its latest solution offers 20 per cent energy efficiency. These next-gen batteries will be unveiled on September 5 on Inverted Energy's website, while the commercial production is expected to start from October 2 for selected large projects and companies, Inverted Energy said in a release. The new products will be available in the open market once the patents are filed, it added.

Wholly designed and engineered in India, the altogether new range of batteries will be manufactured at the company's New Delhi-situated production facility, the release stated. "These batteries will be a step towards the future in which energy storage systems will be created and manufactured completely in India." said Gurfraraaz Singh, head of design and innovation, Inverted Energy.

The batteries with various applications, including in electric vehicles, solar plants, home storage and utility power, have a microprocessor that controls and uses advanced algorithms to make the batteries perform better. The chip was designed in-house at the Inverted R&D lab, the company said. The batteries have several advantages over lead-acid batteries such as lesser in size and weight, making them portable and mountable, lesser charging times, and quick energy discharge, among others, it said. The batteries will initially be supplied to the EV makers and solar projects but gradually will be rolled out for home users as well, Inverted Energy said.

These will be one of the first lithium batteries for home usage and will be highly efficient, with increased durability and affordability, it added.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Muguruza shakes off rust to reach U.S. Open second round

Spains Garbine Muguruza looked determined to overcome her U.S. Open jinx on Tuesday, overcoming a sluggish start to collect a snappy 6-4 6-4 first round win over Japans Nao Hibino. The U.S. Open has been a black hole for the former French O...

Police arrest 19 protesters in Portland as political divide hardens

Protests flared in Portland overnight on Monday as demonstrators clashed with police on the streets of the Oregon city, which has become a focus of the U.S. presidential race after months of sometimes violent confrontations. The latest prot...

Made in India Social apps capturing void created by ban on TikTok

The wave of shock came strong for the content creators after the sudden ban on the Chinese applications, among which included one popular, widely-used video-sharing app -- TikTok. However, the Indian app developers seized the moment and ste...

Pranab Mukherjee's visionary leadership was instrumental in bringing India-US closer: Pompeo

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Tuesday local time condoled the demise of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, saying his visionary leadership was instrumental in bringing the two countries closer together. Saddened to hear of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020