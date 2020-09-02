Uber Urban Launches New Colours in 300 Thread Count Bedsheets

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India Uber Urban, a lifestyle brand, has launched 4 new colours in its premium bedsheet collection. The 100% cotton 300 thread count bedsheets come with 4 pillow covers. The super king sized bedsheet measures 9ft x 9ft. The collection is available exclusively on the brand's website. White, which is the most popular colour sold by the furnishing and clothing brand, and garners more than 4.5 customer rating on its website.

The new colours introduced in their AW20 collection are pista green, gold, silver and coral. The brand plans to launch 6 more colours and also premium prints in the upcoming festive season.

Shivani Jaiswal, a customer from Mumbai left a review on the product “Love the comfy and the softness – I have come across one of the best comfy soft bedsheet just like you find in hotel rooms. Luxury product in best price is worth buying.” “We are seeing high demand of luxury bedding from our consumers in post lockdown period. Every day we are servicing more than 200 orders for premium bedding. We estimate this collection to contribute Rs. 10 crores per annum,” said Mr. Sohel Patel, Chief Marketing Officer for Uber Urban. About Uber Urban Uber Urban is a lifestyle brand established in 2012 owned by Raghuvir Lifestyle Private Ltd who are manufacturers and exporters based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company has inhouse manufacturing of textiles and caters to clients in more than 50 countries. In India, the company is present on various ecommerce and offline portals.

