International Hydroponic Marijuana Bust at Ahmedabad Airport
Over 12 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana was seized from four passengers at Ahmedabad international airport. Arriving from Bangkok, they were intercepted by the Air Intelligence Unit. The contraband was concealed in luggage and led to arrests under the NDPS Act. Hydroponics is a soil-free cultivation method.
In a significant drug bust, authorities at Ahmedabad international airport seized over 12 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana from four passengers arriving from Bangkok on Sunday.
The Air Intelligence Unit, acting on specific intelligence, detained the four individuals traveling from Kuala Lumpur on a Malaysia Airlines flight. A detailed search revealed the concealed substance in their luggage.
The seized material was identified as marijuana following preliminary tests, leading to the arrest of the passengers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Hydroponic farming, the method used to grow this marijuana, involves cultivating plants in a water-based, nutrient-rich solution without soil.
