Left Menu

International Hydroponic Marijuana Bust at Ahmedabad Airport

Over 12 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana was seized from four passengers at Ahmedabad international airport. Arriving from Bangkok, they were intercepted by the Air Intelligence Unit. The contraband was concealed in luggage and led to arrests under the NDPS Act. Hydroponics is a soil-free cultivation method.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:14 IST
International Hydroponic Marijuana Bust at Ahmedabad Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, authorities at Ahmedabad international airport seized over 12 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana from four passengers arriving from Bangkok on Sunday.

The Air Intelligence Unit, acting on specific intelligence, detained the four individuals traveling from Kuala Lumpur on a Malaysia Airlines flight. A detailed search revealed the concealed substance in their luggage.

The seized material was identified as marijuana following preliminary tests, leading to the arrest of the passengers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Hydroponic farming, the method used to grow this marijuana, involves cultivating plants in a water-based, nutrient-rich solution without soil.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026