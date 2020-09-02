Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:33 IST
Bizox Media Network has announced the name of winners for Leaders Awards (Virtual) - 1st Edition
Leaders Awards (Virtual). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bizox Media Network, under the aegis of Leaders Awards (Virtual) - 1st Edition has so far conducted several Domestic and International Award ceremonies to felicitate the business magnate of various fields from National and International Platform. As the entire world is currently in a stand still position due to the pandemic but there are business leaders working with great perseverance and extending their part in keeping the economy on track. Hats off to all such leaders. Bizox Media Network has come up with a new and one of its kind platforms to felicitate all of them through a virtual award ceremony, "Leaders Awards (Virtual) - 1st Edition".

"Leaders Awards (Virtual) seeks to recognize the most enterprising companies in India and honour outstanding performance in a wide range of categories with in-depth categories which cover everything from internal communications to public relations. With such a scope, the Leaders Awards (Virtual) - 1st Edition ensure that achievements in all fields are acknowledged," elaborated Anish Kumar, President, Avinash Kapri and Kaushal Kishor, Managing Directors of Bizox Media Network. The detailed list of the Awardees:

Delhi NCR: S K Shahi(Director of Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership) - Social Enterprise of the Year - Education, Dr B S Singla - Outstanding Performance in Expressway and Highway, Vinesh Verma (CEO of Bharat Group) - Enterprise of the Year - Food & Beverages, Professor Dr Siddharth Gupta (Chief Health Care Administrator Anti Corona Task Force in Humane Care and Relief Exemplified) - Most Innovative Health Care Advisor for Anti Corona, Harish Arora (Managing Director of Happy Homes) - Leading Real Estate Consulting Firm of the Year, Arun C Khanna (Managing Director of Fast Foods Pvt Ltd) - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Year - Fast Food & Beverage.

Madhya Pradesh: Dr Rakesh Bhatt (Chairman of BR Groups) - Chairman of the Year - Energy & Utilities

Gujarat: Aves Pathan (Chairman and MD of MeeM Infonet Private Limited) - Entrepreneur of the Year - Cyber Security Expert, Bhavin Bhavsar (Founder of STM Community) - Travelpreneur of The Year, Balaji Amudala Munirathnam (CEO of Rajshree Roadlines) - Business Excellence in Transportation.

Haryana: Harjit Singh Grewal - Most Innovative Green Energy Engineer - Expressway

Karnataka: Dr Sumanth Reddy (Founder of SR Ventures) - Entrepreneur of the Year, Prakash K V (Founder & MD of Vashkleen Laundry Services Pvt. Ltd.) - Most Leading Organizations for Laundry & Dry Cleaning Services, Nirmal Jain (Proprietor of Nihal Import) - Business Excellence in Imports of Crystalline Fructose, CA D Suresh Kumar - Best Financial Advisor & Tax Consultant.

Chandigarh: Engr LP Bali - Best Consultant for Post Harvesting & Rice Milling Technology

Maharashtra: Dhaval Patel - Best Coordinator for EPC and Welding, Sanjay Srivastava (Business Leader. Career CEO & Board Director) - Most Admired Leader for Business Transformation & Make in India

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

