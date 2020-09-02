Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Tech stocks boost futures ahead of private payrolls data

S&P 500 futures rose on Wednesday for the ninth time in past ten sessions helped by a rally in tech stocks, as focus turns to economic data that is likely to show a jump in private jobs in August. The ADP National Employment report is expected to show private payrolls increased by 950,000 last month after a disappointing 167,000 rise in July.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 16:03 IST
US STOCKS-Tech stocks boost futures ahead of private payrolls data

S&P 500 futures rose on Wednesday for the ninth time in past ten sessions helped by a rally in tech stocks, as focus turns to economic data that is likely to show a jump in private jobs in August.

The ADP National Employment report is expected to show private payrolls increased by 950,000 last month after a disappointing 167,000 rise in July. The report follows encouraging manufacturing sector surveys on Tuesday. As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, signs that the recovery in the labor market was faltering has been a worry for investors. The more comprehensive monthly jobs report is slated for Friday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's move to revamp its policy framework to support the economy back to full employment has fueled a Wall Street rally, and sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to new closing highs. The Dow is about 3% below its all-time high hit on Feb. 12.

High-flying shares of technology companies, seen as resilient to the hit from the coronavirus outbreak, including Apple Inc, Amazon.com, Facebook Inc, Nvidia Corp and Slack Technologies Inc rose between 1.3% and 2.4% in high volumes premarket. At 6:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 218 points, or 0.76%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 27.5 points, or 0.78% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 140 points, or 1.14%.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

World leaders condole Mukherjee's demise; recall his contributions to India's rise as global power

World leaders, including US President Donald Trump, have condoled the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee, recalling the veteran politicians significant contributions towards strengthening Indias bilateral ties and helping its rise ...

Released from jail, Kafeel Khan fears UP govt may frame him in another case

The Uttar Pradesh government was indulging in Baal Hatth or childlike-stubbornness instead of observing Raj Dharma and could frame him in another case, Dr Kafeel Khan said after being released from Mathura jail late on Tuesday night. He was...

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Ministry of Information Technology bans PUBG and 118 other mobile applications. Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order.PUBG MOBILE...

Vice Prez,PM, Kerala CM pay tribute to Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary

New DelhiThiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 PTIVice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on his 164th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Home Minister Amit Shah, Kerala Chief Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020