BPCL launches certified reference material for petroleum labs

State-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday said it has launched the country's first certified reference material for testing chemical components of crude oils. With non-availability of locally-made certified reference material, domestic refiners have been importing the material all these while.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:17 IST
State-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday said it has launched the country's first certified reference material for testing chemical components of crude oils. 'Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya', the first batch of the certified reference material, is approved by the National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi, which is under the Union science and technology ministry.

The reference material has a traceability to the international system of units and is being produced at BPCL's Sewree Laboratory in Mumbai, the company said in a statement. To ensure accuracy of lab tests, the reference material ensures that laboratory instruments perform properly and to the standards of predefined value.

The results from lab tests play a major role in ascertaining the quality of the refined petroleum products. With non-availability of locally-made certified reference material, domestic refiners have been importing the material all these while. With BPCL making available these material now, petroleum labs need not depend on imported reference material now.

The company is also planning to export this reference material to other labs across the globe..

