Flipkart Wholesale launches digital platform for kiranas, local MSMEs

Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of homegrown Flipkart Group, on Wednesday launched its operations to connect local manufacturers with retailers and bring the wholesale marketplace at their fingertips using technology.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:36 IST
Customers will be able to leverage micro-market level B2B and B2C insights from the Flipkart ecosystem. Image Credit: ANI

Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of homegrown Flipkart Group, on Wednesday launched its operations to connect local manufacturers with retailers and bring the wholesale marketplace at their fingertips using technology. The company said the initiative is a one-stop solution for the retail ecosystem which will offer Indian businesses a wide selection of products at significant value, powered by technology and with an aim to grow their business.

The platform is currently available for fashion retailers, especially footwear and apparel, in Gurugram, Delhi, and Bengaluru with plans to expand to Mumbai as well. By this year-end, Flipkart Wholesale also plans to expand to 20 more cities and in categories like home and kitchen, and grocery. The B2B digital platform that is accessible to retailers via the app on Google Play Store aims to rope in over 300 strategic partners and have over two lakh listings in two months. Besides, the platform will enable the onboarding of 50 brands and over 250 local manufacturers in the coming days.

"With the strong capability within the group in B2B, we will focus on meeting the needs of kiranas and MSMEs by providing these small businesses a wide selection at significant value, powered by technology to make their lives easier," said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head of Flipkart Wholesale. The customers will also have access to an easy credit facility to manage cash flow, a wide range of Flipkart products, simple and convenient order returns besides speedy product delivery directly to their shops with an easy order tracking facility. (ANI)

