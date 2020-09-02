Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia says flights to, from UAE can fly over kingdom

Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday that flights to and from the United Arab Emirates “from all countries” will now be able to use its airspace — a statement apparently allowing flyovers by Israel following a deal to normalise UAE-Israel relations.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:46 IST
Saudi Arabia says flights to, from UAE can fly over kingdom
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday that flights to and from the United Arab Emirates "from all countries" will now be able to use its airspace — a statement apparently allowing flyovers by Israel following a deal to normalise UAE-Israel relations. The vaguely worded statement avoided naming Israel directly. However, the announcement came just days after the kingdom allowed the first direct Israeli commercial passenger flight to use its airspace to reach the UAE. Any direct flight between the two nations would need to use Saudi airspace to be commercially viable.

The statement makes no mention of the kingdom's rival, Iran, nor Qatar, which Saudi Arabia is currently boycotting. Flights to and from those countries to the Emirates would, in theory, not need to use the kingdom's airspace. The Saudi Press Agency said the move comes in response to a "request by the UAE" for flights to and from the country.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan wrote on Twitter that the kingdom's "firm and established position toward the Palestinian cause will not change." However, even he did not directly name Israel in his tweet. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the announcement in an online video, signaling it directly involved his country.

"For years, I have been working to open the skies between Israel and the East," he said. "Now there is another tremendous breakthrough — Israeli planes and those from all countries will be able to fly directly from Israel to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and back. Flights will be cheaper and shorter, and it will lead to robust tourism and develop our economy." Earlier this week, Jared Kushner, the US president's son-in-law and senior adviser, flew with a high-level Israeli delegation to the UAE on the first direct commercial passenger flight between the two countries, a Star of David emblazoned on the jet's tail. The flight traversed Saudi airspace, signaling at least acquiescence for a breakthrough US-brokered deal by the United Arab Emirates to normalise relations with Israel.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ranveer Singh Launches Online Education App: Eduauraa

- Founded and led by CEO Akanksha Chaturvedi, Eduauraa aims to democratize the online education sector in India. - Eduauraa has brought on Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador in a bid to empower over 310 million students in India - Edua...

US STOCKS-Wall Street heads for strong open on tech boost

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday with the SP 500 and Nasdaq eyeing new highs, as demand for technology stocks overshadowed data showing a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. private payrolls last month. Nvid...

Keanu Reeves fans take Twitter by storm on his birthday

As actor Keanu Reeves ringed in his 56th birthday today, his fans made sure to make it memorable for the star by making Keanu Reeves trend on Twitter. From recalling his journey in the entertainment industry to just wishing The Matrix star,...

After blasting Trump on violence, Biden now turns to schools

Joe Biden plans to hammer President Donald Trump on Wednesday for not helping the nations schools reopen safely during the coronavirus pandemic, as the Democratic challenger tries to keep the spotlight on the Republican incumbents handling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020