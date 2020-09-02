Sapience Analytics Partners with Redington India to Grow its Workforce Analytics Market Share in India

Left Menu
PTI | India | Updated: 02-09-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 19:07 IST
Redington will offer the Sapience Vue advanced business analytics platform through its channel partners to help Indian businesses improve performance via insights, employee effort, processes, and technology India– September 2, 2020 – Sapience Analytics, the market leader in enterprise workforce analytics, and Redington, a $7.3 billion information technology solution distributor, today announced the two companies have entered into a distribution agreement where Redington will resell the Sapience Vue solution through its network of 30,000+ channel partners, system integrators, and value-added resellers countrywide. The two companies will also collaborate on joint marketing and go-to-market initiatives. As a solutions provider of more than 210 leading enterprise technology brands including Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, HP, Cisco, NetApp, Redington partners with leading global innovators to help bring these technology solutions to businesses across India.

Sapience Analytics’ workforce analytics technology is used by more than 200,000 users worldwide. Sapience Vue is the company’s next-generation advanced business analytics platform powered by business intelligence and machine learning that provides unprecedented visibility into the effort and utilization of people, processes, and technology. “With remote working becoming the new norm, our strategic partnership with Sapience Analytics will provide our partners opportunities to offer this next-gen solution to their customers. They can help their customers drive employee productivity and increase operational efficiency through this data-driven digital transformation solution. We see that our partners will be able to support their customers in making their remote workforce contingency plans a success,” said R. Venkatesh, President, Enterprise Business Group, Redington India. “Redington is a world-class provider of enterprise technology systems and services with an exceptional reputation and extensive technical expertise and relationships,” said Khiv Singh, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, for Sapience Analytics. “We are excited about our partnership with Redington and the opportunity to align our resources to continue to grow Sapience Analytics’ global footprint in India.” About Sapience Analytics From outsourcing governance, lean management and process automation to productivity improvement and employee engagement, Sapience provides the most advanced enterprise-level workforce analytics for customers seeking to move from manual self-reporting to actual data. With automated work pattern reporting and real-time analytics, Sapience delivers unprecedented visibility into how people work with actionable insights to better manage cost and performance across teams and organizations, and guide in-office and remote workforce deployment strategies. Fully compliant with privacy standards and seamlessly integrated with ease and flexibility, Sapience is fundamentally changing the way companies grow and operate and shaping the future of business. Visit us at www.sapienceanalytics.com.

About Redington Today, in the digital-first world, businesses are embarking upon deploying increasingly sophisticated IT systems to automate and modernize their operations. Redington partners with leading global technology innovators to help bring these technology solutions for businesses across India. Our team of certified experts works with system integrators and value-added resellers countrywide. Redington, commencing its Indian operations in 1993, is today positioned as the largest Supply Chain Solution Provider in emerging markets. Present in more than 37 markets encompassing India, Middle East, Turkey, Africa and South Asian regions including Singapore. We partner with over 200+ international companies to bring their products to consumers across emerging markets. Besides distribution solutions, we provide integrated logistics services and support services through our companies – ProConnect and Ensure Services. Visit us at https://redingtongroup.com/india/ PWR PWR

