Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil Senate passes bill to limit, fine upstream mining dams

The bill also bans the construction of any tailings dams close to communities that are within 10 kilometers distance or a 30-minute drive below the dam. Upstream dams were banned in February 2019 and companies were given deadlines to decommission dozens of similar structures in the country.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 08:35 IST
Brazil Senate passes bill to limit, fine upstream mining dams

Brazil's Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that tightens the safety rules and inspection for dams in the mining industry, setting fines of up to 1 billion reais ($187 million) for failure to comply. The legislation reinforces the prohibition of the use of upstream dams for tailings ponds, like one that burst in January 2019 killing 270 people at the Brumadinho mine owned by the world's largest iron ore miner Vale SA in the state of Minas Gerais.

The bill goes to President Jair Bolsonaro's desk to be signed into law. "Dams of this type will have until February 2022 to be de-commissioned and changed under a security and demobilization plan," said Senator Antonio Anastasia, the bill's sponsor in the upper chamber.

A first version of the law presented by Anastasia in 2019 set fines of up to 10 billion reais, but that figure was reduced in committee. The bill also bans the construction of any tailings dams close to communities that are within 10 kilometers distance or a 30-minute drive below the dam.

Upstream dams were banned in February 2019 and companies were given deadlines to decommission dozens of similar structures in the country. At first, the National Mining Agency set until 2021 for companies to dissemble the dams. In August 2019, the regulatory agency extended the deadline by almost six years, to 2022, 2025 and 2027, depending on the size of the structure.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Rays' homers power another victory over Yankees

Mike Brosseau homered twice, and the first-place Tampa Bay Rays ended their season series against the host New York Yankees on Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory. A night after Aroldis Chapman threw a 101 mph fastball over his head, Brossea...

Japan coastguard rescues one person in search for missing NZ livestock ship

Japans coastguard rescued one person in the search for a cargo ship carrying nearly 6,000 cattle and dozens of crew members that was feared capsized in the East China Sea as Typhoon Maysak lashed the region.The Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distr...

Brantley's early homer carries Astros past Rangers

Michael Brantley belted a two-run home run in the first inning to back the stout starting pitching of Cristian Javier as the Houston Astros outlasted the visiting Texas Rangers 2-1 on Wednesday in the middle game of a three-game series betw...

Twitter account of PM Modi's personal website hacked

The Twitter account, which updates Prime Minister Narendra Modis personal website and mobile app was hacked by an unknown group, the social media organisation confirmed on Thursday. Were aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020