Left Menu
Development News Edition

Account linked to PM Narendra Modi's personal website hacked, later restored: Twitter

"We're aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. Advice on keeping your account secure can be found," a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement. According to reports, the hacker put out messages seeking donations to the Prime Minister's relief fund for COVID-19 using bitcoins.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 09:13 IST
Account linked to PM Narendra Modi's personal website hacked, later restored: Twitter

Twitter on Thursday said that the account linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked, and was later restored. "We're aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted. Advice on keeping your account secure can be found," a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

According to reports, the hacker put out messages seeking donations to the Prime Minister's relief fund for COVID-19 using bitcoins. "This account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall," the message reportedly said.

On August 30, cybersecurity firm Cyble had claimed that hacker group John Wick was behind a data breach at Paytm Mall, the e-commerce unit of Paytm. Twitter said at this stage, there is no indication or evidence of any correlation between this account compromise and the incident that took place in July.

In July, accounts of Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and other high-profile users were also compromised..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Rockies break out in seventh, down Giants

Sam Hilliard homered in a five-run seventh inning, Garrett Hampson also went deep, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 9-6 in Denver on Wednesday. Trevor Story had three hits and Hilliard, Hampson, Kevin Pillar...

Work starts to stop sewage flows into California from Mexico

Work has begun to stop a decades-old problem of millions of gallons of sewage from Tijuana, Mexico, flowing into the United States and polluting San Diego County beaches, the Trump administrations top environmental protection official said ...

Soccer-Melbourne City coach Mombaerts quits, heads home to France

Erick Mombaerts, the experienced Frenchman who led Melbourne City to their maiden A-League final in his first season, has resigned as head coach to return to Europe, the club said on Thursday. City, who lost 1-0 to Sydney FC after extra tim...

Salli Richardson-Whitfield signs overall deal with HBO

Actor-director Salli Richardson-Whitfield has inked an overall deal with HBO. Richardson-Whitfield is best known for her role as Angela in the action comedy A Low Down Dirty Shame and as Dr Allison Blake on the Syfy comedy-drama series Eure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020