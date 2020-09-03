Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ultraviolette Automotive gets series B investment from TVS Motor

Ultraviolette Automotive has received an additional investment of Rs 30 crore from TVS Motor Company after the nationwide unveiling of its high-performance motorcycle F77.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-09-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 12:05 IST
Ultraviolette Automotive gets series B investment from TVS Motor
The Ultraviolette F77 will be rolled out next year with expanding national availability planned in phases.. Image Credit: ANI

Ultraviolette Automotive has received an additional investment of Rs 30 crore from TVS Motor Company after the nationwide unveiling of its high-performance motorcycle F77. This investment is part of its latest round (series B) of funding. Manu Saxena, Vice President for future mobility and dealer transformation at TVS Motor, said Ultraviolette Automotive continues to demonstrate excellent engineering and technological capabilities besides innovativeness in developing high-performance electric motorcycle.

"TVS Motor is excited to see the progress and developments made by the UV team and we are confident that these actions will go a long way towards establishing a greener future for India," he said. Narayan Subramaniam, Founder and CEO of Ultraviolette Automotive, said there have been significant advancements in the transportation and mobility industry globally with an increased demand for personal mobility in recent times.

"We also see rapid growth in the Indian two-wheeler industry with a special focus on the electric vehicles, and it is in this context that we set out to create the F77 -- India's first high-performance motorcycle," he said. The F77 is high-end technology and a high performance-oriented motorcycle built with principles used in aviation industry -- right from advanced engineering simulations, multi-level safety systems to design identity.

It is a smart and connected electric motorcycle that comes with remote diagnostics over-the-air upgrades, regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, bike tracking, ride diagnostics and other features. The Ultraviolette F77 will first be rolled out next year with expanding national availability planned in phases. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha in UAPA case

A Delhi court has dismissed a bail application of Jamia Millia Islamia JMI student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, in a case related to the communal violence in northeast D...

Early vaccine results show no major safety issue

Early results from an experimental coronavirus vaccine show no major safety problems and suggest that it spurs the desired immune system responses, researchers reported on Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The US government ...

France unleashes 100 bln euro stimulus to revive economy

France plans to spend 100 billion euros 118 billion to pull its economy out of a deep coronavirus-induced slump, signalling renewed efforts by President Emmanuel Macron to push through a pro-business reform agenda. The stimulus equates to 4...

China stocks end lower as high-flying consumer shares retreat

China stocks ended lower on Thursday, as investors pulled out of high-flying consumer firms on worries over lofty valuations, while Sino-U.S. tensions also dented sentiment, outweighing optimism stemming from upbeat services sector data. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020