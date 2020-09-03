Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares hit over 1-month high ahead of services, retail sales data

European shares rose on Thursday amid signs of a global economic recovery and hopes of more stimulus measures, with eyes on local service-sector and retail sales data that is likely to show sustained growth. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1%, tracking a strong session in Asia after a survey showed activity in China's service sector grew for a fourth straight month in August.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 13:24 IST
European shares hit over 1-month high ahead of services, retail sales data

European shares rose on Thursday amid signs of a global economic recovery and hopes of more stimulus measures, with eyes on local service-sector and retail sales data that is likely to show sustained growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1%, tracking a strong session in Asia after a survey showed activity in China's service sector grew for a fourth straight month in August. Travel and leisure stocks led gains across Europe on hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine, while bank stocks bounced back after three straight sessions of losses.

French drugmaker Sanofi and its British peer GSK rose after they announced starting of a clinical trial for a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate. While the STOXX 600 hit a more than one-month high, it still stayed within a trading range seen since early-June. The index needs to close at least 15 points higher to break out of the range.

Data from the euro zone is expected to show service-sector growth for a second straight month across the bloc. But activity in Spain and Italy contracted in August after the countries introduced new curbs in the wake of increased COVID-19 cases.

A separate reading is expected to show a continued uptrend in euro zone retail sales over July, after volumes were seen returning to pre-pandemic levels in June. "Retail sales should capture the strongest part of the economic bounce-back. Consumers have emerged from the lockdown with money to spend and a desire to spend it," Paul Donovan, Chief Economist at UBS Global Wealth Management wrote in a note.

"Trade data suggests that they are spending on things, not services. Retail sales may underreport this, given structural shifts in consumption patterns." In corporate news, Germany's Siemens Healthineers fell 4.5% after it issued 2.73 billion euros ($3.22 billion) worth of new shares to help finance its planned takeover of U.S. peer Varian.

French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini rose 2.5% after it said it expected double-digit revenue growth in 2020 driven by a gradual second-half recovery.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia expands entry ban to U.S., UK, France pass holders

Malaysia on Thursday added at least nine more countries, including the United States, Britain and France, to its list of long-term immigration pass holders to be barred from the country, national news wire Bernama reported. Malaysias govern...

COVID-19: Maharashtra Police reports 5 deaths, 424 new cases

Four hundred and twenty-four Maharashtra police personnel have contracted coronavirus while five succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, according to the statement from the state police issued on Thursday. A total of 16,015 pers...

Britons slowly returning to workplaces, statistics office says

People in Britain continued to gradually return to their workplaces in late August, something Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to speed up in September to help the economy recover from its historic coronavirus slump.Fifty-seven percent of...

Inter-state drug racket busted in Greater Noida, 6 held with over 400 kg of contraband

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have busted an inter-state drug racket with the arrest of six people from Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida and seized over 400 kg of contraband worth more than Rs 3 crore, officials said on Thursday. The racket was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020