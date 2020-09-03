Gulzar's ode to #NewspaperMornings crosses 22 million video views within 1st week

Left Menu
Poetry creates magic. It creates powerful imagery of our innermost thoughts weaved through a rhythm of words. The Times of India, India's largest English newspaper, launched a beautiful ode penned and voiced by the maestro Gulzar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 14:08 IST
Gulzar's ode to #NewspaperMornings crosses 22 million video views. Image Credit: ANI

Poetry creates magic. It creates powerful imagery of our innermost thoughts weaved through a rhythm of words. The Times of India, India's largest English newspaper, launched a beautiful ode penned and voiced by the maestro Gulzar. #NewspaperMornings highlights the power of the printed word and its intimate relationship with its readers in shaping their mornings. The video depicts the eternal romance between readers and their favorite newspaper; and this impactful video has enchanted viewers as it crossed 22 million views across TOI's social media and digital platforms within the first week of its launch.

The poetry #NewspaperMornings weaves in the close relationship a reader shares with his/her newspapers. Sometimes a companion with the morning chai, sometimes feeding our thirst for intense debate and sometimes newspaper is a discovery of new and unknown. The pleasure of reading a newspaper is in the intensity of the words that are printed, not its decibel. Newspapers don't just bring us news and views every morning; they empower us to create our own opinions.

TOI's campaign #NewspaperMornings showcases this personal relationship that a newspaper has with its reader as the reader holds it, folds the pages, and immerses oneself in the platter of news. The core messaging of the campaign 'some relationships never change' builds on the legacy of brand TOI, its commitment to bring fact-checked news to the readers, and the authenticity of the role of newspaper in the life of its readers.

Capturing the essence of the poetry, the video perfectly encapsulates the emotions and carries viewers through a timeless journey. The video also encourages viewers to reignite the flame that has been prevalent since generations, as they nod along with the words of the maestro himself.

As Gulzar recites the poem, he explains in his exquisite style, that our lives are somewhat incomplete without the newspaper and that each of us has our own special bond with the newspaper, thereby expressing his own love for #NewspaperMornings and TOI. #NewspaperMornings is a multi-platform campaign that engages in a dialogue with TOI's readers. The film featuring Gulzar Saab's poem is available on TOI's digital and social media handles. The campaign has been further amplified across television, OTT, and digital platforms.

